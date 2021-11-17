Tonight on TV Wednesday 17 November 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the musical program Prodigi – The music that unites conducted by Serena Autieri. On Rete 4 the news with Zona Bianca, talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 17 November 2021. Up Raidue the second season of the fiction Sea out 2 with Carolina Crescentini. On La7 current events with It is not The Arena conducted by Massimo Giletti.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 17 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the musical program Prodigies – The music that unites. Fifth edition of the Unicef ​​evening dedicated to the very young talents of dance, song and music. Flavio Insinuate leads the jury, of which they are part among others Peppe Vessicchio, Ermal Meta And Malika Ayane: a scholarship is up for grabs. Leads Serena Autieri, flanked by Gabriele Corsi.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction Sea out 2. Two episodes. The first is entitled “The family that it will come“. Carmine is still suspended between life and death. Massimo, overwhelmed by guilt, decides to leave his post as commander: Paola (Carolina Crescentini) thus finds herself facing alone the boys still troubled by the death of Ciro. Following, the second episode, “In joy and pain“. Sasà, a boy from Napoli well, enters the institute for a crime that is not disclosed. Naditzasta to go out and Filippo convinces his family to host her in Milan. Carmine comes out of a coma and Nina announces their wedding day; Philip will be the best man.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? Federica Sciarelli go back to talking about the death of Emanuele Scieri, the Sicilian paratrooper who died in August 1999 at the age of 26 in the Gamerra barracks in Pisa. Just in these days the sentence of the trial against the three former corporals accused of the murder of the young man, who for some time had suffered hazing acts, is awaited.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Muti tries Aida. In this third meeting, the conductor Riccardo Muti investigates the themes and key moments of the famous drama of Giuseppe Verdi, famous among the general public also for its monumental Triumphal March.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Will the emergency caused by Covid be extended until the first months of 2022? Will the powerful of the Earth be able to stem the dramatic climatic situation? We talk about it in studio 7 of the Mediaset production center in Cologno Monzese, in the new appointment with the talk show of Giuseppe Brindisi.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the third episode of the fiction Story of a decent family. 1992. Maria is in the last year of high school, she volunteers and has a new love, Alessandro, a student with a revolutionary spirit. Michele (Carmine Buschini), who had left home to escape his criminal fate, is forced to return to Bari because his father, Don Nicola, is ill.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. From the International studios in Via Tiburtina, in Rome, Massimo Giletti turns the spotlight on the hottest topics of the day. The broadcast has just celebrated its four years of life: the first episode aired on November 12, 2017.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor. The pressure on competitors is getting higher and higher: the landlord Ludovico Tersigni tries to support them while to the judges Manuel Agnelli, Emma, Mika ed Hell Raton touch the thankless task of continuing the selection.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. Information, in-depth analysis and current affairs are at the heart of the talk show hosted by Andrea Scanzi And Luca Sommi. In 45 minutes of intense debate, the conductors try to find the points of contact between the two protagonists.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show I’ll sweep you in two. Antonella Paglionico and his team face a particularly difficult mission. They have to help a nice but very messy family to tidy up their small and overflowing city apartment.

The films tonight Wednesday 17 November 2021

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2009, by Gavin Hood, X-Men Origins – Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds. Logan’s Story (Hugh Jackman) before meeting the other mutants and becoming Wolverine. After fighting alongside fierce stepbrother Victor (Liev Schreiber) chooses to change his life and takes refuge in the woods. Victor, however, does not accept him: first he kills his wife and then challenges him to a duel.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2013 drama film, by Angelina Jolie, Unbroken, with Jack O’Connell. The story of Louis Zamperini, Olympic athlete and war hero. In 1942, after spending 47 days on a raft in the Pacific, he is recovered by the Japanese and will be harassed by a sadistic sergeant.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1980 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, White red and Verdone, with Carlo Verdone, Elena Fabrizi. Three characters travel along the Autostrada del Sole to go to Rome to vote: a southern emigrant, a pedantic family man, a young man with a dependent grandmother.

Tonight on tv on Wednesday 17 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2017 comedy film, by S. Sibilia, I can stop when I want: ad honorem, with Edoardo Leo. Pietro and his friends devise a way to escape from Rebibbia prison. Since no one listens to them, they alone want to foil the plans of a madman intent on making a massacre.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the thriller film of 2015, by Wayne Blair, Shiraz – The city of rose, with Adrien Brody. Iran, 1979. During the revolution, Isacc, a wealthy gemologist of Jewish origin, is captured and tortured. Once free, he escapes from the country with his family to find peace of mind.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2017 comedy film, by Peter Hutchings, In the end you are there you, with Maisie Williams. Skye, a terminally ill teenager, befriends Calvin, a hypochondriac boy. He will help her fulfill her quirky wish list; she will lead him to overcome his fears.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2012 drama film, by John Hillcoat, Lawless, with Shia LaBeouf. United States: In the years of prohibition, the three Bondurant brothers produce and trade alcohol, trying to stay away from local gangasters. But the arrival of a corrupt cop gets them into trouble.