Tonight on TV Wednesday 22 December 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the adventure film Pinocchio with Roberto Benigni and Gigi Proietti. On Canale 5 the last two episodes of Freud’s fiction All the fault with Claudio Bisio.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 22 December 2021. Up Raidue the latest episodes of fiction Sea out 2 with Carolina Crescentini. On Tv8 the game show Guess My Age – Xmas edition with Max Giusti.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 22 December 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the last episodes of the fiction Sea out 2. Title of the first episode: “There guilt of innocence“. Carmine finds himself in front of Pirucchio, presumed guilty of Nina’s murder, but is seized by a crisis of conscience and is unable to kill him. Carmine and Filippo (Nicolas Maupas) then decide to escape following Edoardo’s plan. Following, the second episode: “The breaking point“. Filippo and Carmine, after having escaped the attack destined for Edoardo, run to stop Naditza’s wedding. Rosa, Ciro’s sister, enters prison and reveals to Edoardo that Mimmo is a villain who has betrayed.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? Federica Sciarelli back to the case of Marianna Cendron, the 18-year-old cook from Castelfranco Veneto who passed away on February 27, 2013. Psychologically fragile, with a past in an orphanage, the girl had left her adoptive family, which continues to hope that Federica is still alive.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, dance evening: The garden of lovers. The ballet, in the unusual setting of the choreographer Massimiliano Volpini, was staged at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 2016 to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the death of Mozart. On stage, Roberto Bolle And Nicoletta Manni.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. What will the Italians’ Christmas be like after the Super Green Pass comes into force? What effects will the vaccination of children have? Should the new variants scare us? These and other topics are brought to the attention of Giuseppe Brindisi and its guests. There is also space for political news.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the last two episodes of the fiction All Freud’s fault with Claudio Bisio. Claudio confesses to Emma that he is in love with her. Sara starts the separation practices. Chiara, on the other hand, breaks up with Matteo, too elusive due to his personal problems, while Francesco (Claudio Bisio) realizes he has feelings for Anna and asks her out for dinner.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Eden special. Waiting for the new season, announced for early January, Licia Colò presents the first of two special episodes with unpublished films: from the wonders of nature to the masterpieces of art, up to modern technologies to defend nature.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the game show Guess My Age – Xmas Edition. On the occasion of the holidays, Max Giusti exceptionally arrives in prime time with an episode that sees only VIP competitors, committed to guessing the age of some strangers.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talent Wild Teens – Budding Peasants. A new six-part reality show kicks off with 12 aspiring farmers between the ages of 14 and 17 as protagonists. In the “Cascine Orsine“(Pavia) will live, for a month, under the guidance of the factor Andrea Gherpelli.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show The Real Housewives of Naples. Maria Consiglio she decided to celebrate her birthday by organizing a dinner to which she would like to invite her friends. But after the latest disagreements, which of them will show up? Will they be able to mend their friendship?

The films tonight on Wednesday 22 December 2021

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2017, by Guillermo Del Toro, The shape of water, with Sally Hawkins. Elisa, a young mute, works as a cleaner in a Baltimore science laboratory. There an amphibious creature is held in captivity: a special bond is born between them.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2001 comedy film, by Dominick Tambasco, Born tired, with Valentino Picone, Except Ficarra. Salvo and Valentino, two young and lazy unemployed people from Palermo, try in every way to delay the moment to enter the “very heavy“World of work.

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 2013 thriller film, by Louis Leterrier, Now You See Me, with Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman. A group of illusionists, “The four horsemen“, Including the fortune teller Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), carry out amazing robberies during their performances, donating the loot to scammed people. The FBI and Interpol appoint agents Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo) and Alma Dray to stop the knights.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2006, by Brett Ratner, X-Men – Final Conflict, with Hugh Jackman. Led by Doctor Xavier, Wolverine, Jean Gray and Storm fight the villains led by Magneto. At the center of the battle, a serum that nullifies the mutants’ powers.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1975 thriller film, by Steven Spielberg, The shark, with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A shark sows panic in the waters off an American beach, but the authorities downplay it. Sheriff Brody, a scientist and a fisherman try to kill the monster.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1989 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, The child and the policeman, with Federico Rizzo, Carlo Verdone. Police commissioner Carlo Vinciguerra finds himself having to nurse Giulio, the son of a woman he had arrested. The little one will complicate his life.

Tonight on tv on Wednesday 22 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2017 drama film, by Justin Chadwick, The girl of the tulips, with Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan. Sophia marries an old merchant with a dramatic past. The man, fascinated by her beauty, commissions the painter Jan Van Loss to portray her. But soon …

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the 2020 action film, by Adil El Arbi And Bilail Fallah, Bad boys for life, with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Mike and Marcus, old-school cops, are called in for one last mission. The two must stop the activities of a Miami criminal who heads the local drug cartel.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2010, by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island, with Leonardo Dicaprio. Officer Teddy Daniels must find a missing patient from the Shutter Island Psychiatric Hospital. But a hurricane hits the island, complicating the situation.