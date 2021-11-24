Tonight on TV Wednesday 24 November 2021, film, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the biopic about Queen and Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody. On Canale 5 the latest episode of the fiction Story of a respectable family.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 24 November 2021. Up Raidue the fiction Sea out 2 with Carolina Crescentini. On Network 4 current events with White Zone, program led by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 24 November 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction Sea out 2. Two episodes: the first is entitled “I’m not like you“. Carmine is destroyed because he is convinced that the Vallettas killed Nina. Maximum (Carmine Recano) and Paola try to be close to him. Naditza leaves and is entrusted to Filippo’s family, waiting for him to be transferred to Milan. Following, the second episode, “Love who hurts“. The magistrate arranges for Carmine to return to the institute, but the boy does not want his daughter to be a Di Salvo and entrusts her to Nina’s mother. For Filippo, the transfer arrives in Milan where Nad is waiting for him. To greet him, Beppe organizes a concert where Cardio sings the pieces written with Gemma. Pino is attracted to Kubra, but the girl pushes everyone away.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? Federica Sciarelli back to the case of Fabrizio Piscitelli, head ultrà of the Irriducibili of Lazio, killed with a gunshot on 7 August 2019 at the Parco degli Acquedotti in Rome. The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready at any time to receive reports from the public, crucial to closing the investigation.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Muti tries Aida. Last appointment with the training course that leads to the heart of the famous work of greens (on booklet by Antonio Ghislanzoni) through the experience of Riccardo Muti, one of the greatest conductors in the world.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Also tonight the program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi offers viewers a summary of the salient events of the week and, with the conductor’s polite style, tries to answer people’s questions. Naturally, there is talk of Covid and the third dose of the vaccine, but also of politics and news.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the last episode of the fiction Story of a decent family. Maria (Federica Torchetti) achieves a brilliant result. To celebrate her success, Alessandro invites her to the seaside in his family villa together with her mother, sister and other friends. Maria does not know whether to accept, also because she is troubled by Michele’s return.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. With the determination that viewers have now come to know, Massimo Giletti he faces the hottest current situations with his guests, favoring the analysis of the health and social situation of our country.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor – Live 4. The fourth evening dedicated to Live is proposed again. Introduced by Ludovico Tersigni, the remaining competitors aim for the final. Last year’s edition was won by CasadiLego, in front of Little Pieces of Marmelade.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. The in-depth analysis of current events returns with the information talk conducted by journalists Luca Sommi And Andrea Scanzi. In the studio, as usual, we find Marco Travaglio to comment on the hottest facts of the moment.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show I’ll sweep you in two. Antonella, Anna, Grandmother Rosy, Veronica And Tiziana they go to the rescue of the eccentric and brilliant Raffaella. The woman lives in a dream villa, but with a nightmare dirt. Then, armed with a mop, they go to the aid of the young woman Melissa.

The films tonight Wednesday 24 November 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the biographical film of 2018, by Bryan Singer And Dexter Fletcher, Bohemian Rhapsody, with Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. London, 1970. The twenty-four year old Farrokh Bulsara (Rami Malek) works as a porter at Heathrow Airport but dreams of a career in music. So change its name to Freddie Mercury and, after meeting with Brian May And Roger Taylor, create with them and John Deacon a new band: the myth of Queen.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2016, by Luca Lucini, Enemies for the skin, with Margherita Buy, Claudia Gerini. Fabiola and Lucia, respectively ex and wife of Paolo, have always hated each other. But when he dies suddenly, leaving both custody of their son, they will have to get closer.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2013, by James Mangold, Wolverine – The immortal, with Hugh Jackman, Tao Okamoto. Logan (Hugh Jackman), who has retreated to the Yukon Mountains, is joined by the mutant Yukio. The girl convinces him to go to Japan to bid farewell to Yashida, whose life he had saved during the Second World War. There, as Wolverine, he will face new enemies.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2008 drama film, by Danny Boyle, The millionaire, with Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. To conquer his beloved Latika, the young Indian Jamal decides to take part in the television quiz “Who wants to Be a Millionaire”Which the girl follows diligently. However, he will end up in trouble.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1983 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, Water and soap, with Carlo Verdone, Natasha Howey. Rolando, a graduate who arranges himself as a janitor, pretends to be a priest to be hired as a tutor as the tutor of a young American model, in Rome for a photo shoot.

Tonight on tv on Wednesday 24 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2008 action film, by Timur Bekmambetov, Wanted – Choose your destiny, with Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy. Wesley always believed that his father died when he was still small. Until a woman reveals to him that the parent has just been killed by a killer.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 drama film, by Michele Moscatelli, Anna Rosenberg, with Claudia Gerini. Anna is summoned to a police station for a deposition on a trivial argument. There she suffers the psychological violence of an officer who torments her in a long interrogation.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2014 animated film, by Alexandre Astier, Asterix and the kingdom of the Gods, with Obelix And Asterix. Julius Caesar entrusts the architect Angoloacutus with the construction of a new city near the village of the Gauls. Asterix and Obelix are studying a defense strategy, but it won’t be easy.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 1991 action film, by Tony Scott, The Last Boy Scout – Mission: to survive, with Bruce Willis. Detective Joe Hallenbeck is tasked with protecting a stripper. When the woman is killed, Joe discovers that a prominent businessman is hiding behind the murder.