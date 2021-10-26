Tonight on TV Wednesday 27 October 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno, the comedy film My brother chases dinosaurs. On Canale 5 the sixth episode of the fiction Light of your eyes with Anna Valle.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 27 October 2021. Up Raidue the fiction The hunter 3 with Francesco Montanari. On La7 current events with It is not The Arena with Massimo Giletti

Tonight on tv Wednesday 27 October 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction The hunter 3. Two episodes: the first is entitled, “Descent“. The hunt for Vitale comes alive: taking advantage of the lover Elisa, Saverio (Francesco Montanari) sets a trap for the boss, arriving at his hiding place. After the arrest, however, Saverio returns to the bunker, obsessed with the secret investigation. Following, “What you are willing to lose“. Saverio found the strength to leave the prosecutor’s bunker. The most difficult challenge, however, must be faced when Giada entrusts Carlotta to him for a few days. Navigating in a delicate balance between work and family life, Saverio still manages to bring home a great result: he has discovered that the “Biondo” will be present at a reception against the mafia.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? They were married, but she stole his money and jewelry, then disappeared into thin air. Despite all this, the husband of Natalia he is desperate, he is looking for her and turns to the transmission in the hope of finding her again. It is one of the cases he deals with Federica Sciarelli in tonight’s episode.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the opera Cinderella. From the Scala in Milan, the work of Rossini set up in 2005 by Jean Pierre Ponnelle and directed by the Maestro Bruno Campanella. In the cast, among others, Sonia Ganassi, Juan Diego Florez, Alessandro Corbelli And Simona Alaìmo.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. News, politics, economics, customs and entertainment: Giuseppe Brindisi offers viewers a mix of the issues that have monopolized the attention of Italians in recent days. Particular emphasis is given to the violent social tensions caused by the mandatory nature of the Green Pass.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the sixth and last episode of the fiction Light of your eyes. Roberto, Emma’s brother (Anna Valle), is troubled by the escape of his wife Azzurra with her daughter Cecilia: after a past as a drug addict boy, the man had found his balance precisely with marriage. Enrico suspects that his sister-in-law may know something about Alice.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the comedy show Honolulu. Penultimate appointment with the program conducted by Fatima Trotta And Francesco Mandelli, which still fails to win the favor of the general public, obtaining a share of just over 4%. Among the comedians of the evening there are Valentina Persia, Herbert Dancer and the Neapolitan Trio I tell you.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. From the Studios International in Via Tiburtina in Rome, Massimo Giletti as usual, he turns the spotlight on the hottest topics of the day. Tonight we will talk, among other things, about the duel between the government and the rebels of the No Green Pass.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor. In the replica of the 6th episode, broadcast live on Sky One Thursday 21, the teams that will be defined from tomorrow on Sky live from Milan, they will participate in the Live stage. Among the judges, Emma And Manuel Agnelli.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. Also tonight a guest is subjected to the crossfire of questions of Luca Sommi And Andrea Scanzi. In closing, the comment of the director de Daily fact, Marco Travaglio, on the hottest facts of the political and economic scene.

Loading... Advertisements

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Beauty Bus. On board a splendid super-equipped camper converted into one of the two lounges, Federico Fashion Style shows all its competence in transforming, even drastically, the image of women determined to get involved.

The films tonight on Wednesday 27 October 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the comedy film by Luca Vidale, My brother chases dinosaurs. Since childhood Jack (Francesco Gheghi) believes what his parents told him: the strange behavior of his little brother Gio (Lorenzo Sisto), suffering from Down syndrome, are due to the fact that he is … .. a superhero! Growing up, however, Jack begins to have doubts and feels uncomfortable.

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2017 adventure film, by Greg McLean, Jungle, with Daniel Radcliffe. Bolivia, 1981. The young Yossi enters the Bolivian jungle with two friends. Their journey, however, turns into a frightening psychological test of human courage.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2019, by Daniele Luchetti, Moments of negligible happiness, with Federica Victoria Caiozzo, Pif. Paolo is the victim of a car accident. The man finds himself in Heaven, where he is allowed to return to Earth for a short time and settle the important pending matters.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2006 drama film, by Martin Scorsese, The departed – The good and the bad, with Leonardo Dicaprio. Boss Costello and the Boston Police battle it out. The agents infiltrated one of their own into the criminal gang. But Costello has already done the same by bribing a policeman

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2013, by Luca Miniero, A boss in the living room, with Paola Cortellesi, Rocco Papaleo, Luca Argentero. Cristina lives in the North with her family, hiding that she is Neapolitan. But one day her brother, implicated in a Camorra trial, asks her to serve her house arrest.

Tonight on tv on Wednesday 27 October 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the horror film of 2021, by Andrea De Sica, Do not kill me, with Alice Pagani. During a full moon night, Mirta and Robin lose their lives. The girl, however, wakes up to discover that she has transformed into a creature that must feed on human flesh in order to live.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Ewan McGregor, American Pastoral, with Ewan McGregor. Seymour Levov, known as the Swede, has had everything from life. But her world falls apart when her teenage daughter carries out a terrorist attack, resulting in a victim.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2019, by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: The Next Level, with Dwayne Johnson. Spencer returns to the world of Jumanji: Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But they discover that there are more dangers than they remembered.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the spy film of 2011, by Brad Bird, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, with Tom Cruise. This time the agent Ethan Hunt is called to go undercover to track down the terrorist organization that destroyed the Kremlin.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 21.00, the thriller film of 2021, by John Lee Hacock, Until the last clue, with Denzel Washington. Deputy Deacon goes to Los Angeles for evidence collection. But he soon finds himself involved, with Sergeant Baxter, in the hunt for a killer who terrorizes the city.