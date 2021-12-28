Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the musical film Beauty and the Beast. On Rete 4, the news with Zona Bianca, a program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021. Up Raidue the new five-part program conducted by Massimiliano Ossini, Kalipè – At a walking pace. On Italy 1, the cult film Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 29 December 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, Kalipè – At a walking pace. Massimiliano Ossini arrives in prime time with a new program in five episodes, each dedicated to a theme, summarized by the title of a song, which a guest sings in the enchanting scenery of Mont Blanc. It starts from “The cure” from Franco Battiato, sung for the occasion by Nek.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the docu-talent The dream of the podium. Milly Carlucci tells the stages of the selection of the international competition for young conductors, which is held every two years in London. To the winner the post of assistant for one year to the director of the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra.

Mediaset, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Together with the wishes for a peaceful new year, Giuseppe Brindisi and its editorial staff offer viewers the last appointment with the news of 2021. It will be inevitable to focus on the health situation, but there will be services dedicated to politics, customs and the economy.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Disasters of bariatric surgery. The stories of some people who, suffering from severe obesity, underwent surgery to lose weight. But in their case, the complications and consequences, even after some time, were disastrous.

The films tonight Wednesday 29 December 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the 2017 musical film, by Bill Condon, The beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. A proud and arrogant young prince (Dan Stevens) is transformed into a Beast for punishment and his most faithful servants transformed into objects. The spell will only be broken by a kiss of true love. Ten years later, sweet Belle (Emma Watson) arrives at his castle and hope lights up.

On Raitre, at 9.20 pm, the 2012 drama film, by Ang Lee, Life of Pi, with Suraj Sharma. Due to economic difficulties, Pi (Suraj Sharma) and loved ones leave India for Canada, taking the animals from the family zoo with them. When a storm sinks the ship they travel on, the boy, the only survivor, finds himself on a lifeboat with a ferocious Bengal tiger.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2014, by Morten Tyldum, The imitation game, with Benedict Cumberbatch. During the Second World War, the English mathematician Alan Turing joins a group of top secret scientists. Their job is to crack the secret Nazi Enigma code.

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the 1994 drama film, by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump, with Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) is not as smart as other kids. But his mother (Sally Field) encourages him to face life, “which reserves beautiful surprises for everyone“. And so it is: where Forrest’s brain does not reach, his big heart arrives. And a series of incredible events make him a successful man.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the 1993 drama film, by Martin Scorsese, The age of innocence, with Michelle Pfeiffer, Daniel Day-Lewis. New York, 1870. Attorney Archer is engaged to May, the daughter of a wealthy and conformist middle-class family. But one day he falls in love with an eccentric countess.

Tv8 – 20 Mediaset – Iris – Paramount Network

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 2018 animated film, by B. Persichetti, P. Ramsey, Spider Man – A new universe. Miles, an Afro-Hispanic boy from New York, is bitten by a radioactive spider that gives him powers similar to those of Spider Man. He will find himself helping the latter against the bad guys.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.05, the science fiction film of 2003, by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Matrix Revolutions, with Keanu Reeves. Trapped between the virtual and the real world, Neo makes a series of discoveries. Freed from Trinity, he proposes an alliance to the machines. However, these launch an attack on the rebels.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1985 drama film, by Steven Spielberg, The purple color, with Whoopi Goldberg. America, 1920s. The odyssey of Celie, a black woman forced to fight against racial prejudice and an abusive husband. Only her great inner strength will save her.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the biographical film Ali, with Will Smith. The life of the great heavyweight champion Cassius Clay. From sporting successes, to his commitment as a supporter of the “black protest” driven by Malcolm X, up to the conversion to the Islamic religion.

Tonight on tv on Wednesday 29 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 drama film, by Florian Zeller, The Father – Nothing is as it seems, with Anthony Hopkins. Anthony is eighty and refuses any assistance. But he really needs help: his mind begins to falter and no longer recognize his beloved daughter Anne.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2015 adventure film, by Rob Letterman, Little ones chills, with Dylan Minnette. Young Zach unintentionally frees some monsters from the book “Goosebumps”. Together with the author and his daughter, he will do everything to capture them before they destroy the city.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the 2020 action film, by RRWaugh, Greenland, with Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin. A comet is coming dangerously close to Earth. John, along with ex-wife Allison and son Nathan, go on a desperate journey to a possible refuge.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2005 thriller film, by Sydney Pollack, The Interpreter, with Nicole Kidman. Silvia Broome, a young interpreter who works at the UN, discovers a plot to kill the leader of an African state. A NYC cop will help her out.