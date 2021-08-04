Tonight on TV, Wednesday 4 August on Rai 3 «Almost enemies

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 3 August, will air on Rai 3 at 21:20 the film «Almost enemies – The important thing is to be right” of the 2017. Sixth feature film directed by the French director Yvan AttaL. Among the protagonists Daniel Auteuil, Camélia Jordana and Yasin Houicha. The protagonist Camélia Jordana won the César for Best Debut Female Performance in 2018.

MORE INFORMATION

Mediaset says goodbye to trash, Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Now we aim for families”

The plot

“The truth doesn’t matter, what matters is to always be right“ this what Pierre Mazard, professor of the prestigious university of Panthéon-Assas, tries to teach his students and in particular a Neïla Salah, a student who grew up in the multiethnic suburbs of Paris, with the dream of becoming a lawyer. After a verbal confrontation with the girl, to avoid unhappy consequences, Mazard agrees to prepare her for an important contest of eloquence. Cynical and determined as he is, Pierre is the best guide for her. In an incessant challenge with jokes, sharp dialogues and far from being politically correct, the two will find themselves having to overcome the prejudices they harbor for each other.

Loading... Advertisements

Al Bano and his daughter Jasmine Carrisi out of The Voice: «Sorry». Then the announcement “I got Covid”

Curiosity

Did the actress Camélia Jordana come from the success of the film ??“Two under the burqa“?? of 2017. The film was shot on the premises ofPanthéon-Assas University and at the University of Paris-Nanterre, but also at the Sorbonne near the Pantheon, as well as in the Sainte-Geneviève library. The scenes in the subway were shot on line 3bis3 and line 8.

Marco Liorni in tears in Chain Reaction: «Sorry …». Here’s what happened