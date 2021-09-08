Tonight on TV Wednesday 8 September 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

The Italy-Lithuania football match, valid for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, is broadcast on Raiuno. On Rete 4 the news with Zona Bianca, a program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 8 September 2021. Up Raitre returns the appointment with the news with Who saw it, investigative program conducted by Federica Sciarelli. On Tv8 the talent X Factor People.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 8 September 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.30, Football for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Italy-Lithuania. Three days after the match against Switzerland, the Azzurri’s Roberto Mancini they return to the field at the Città del Tricolore Stadium in Reggio Emilia to meet Lithuania, in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. In the previous 7, the European Champions have won 5 times and brought home 2 draws.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with the new edition of Who has seen? After a month’s break, the investigative program of Federica Sciarelli. It is always possible to contact the editors on the page Facebook, on Instagram, Twitter And Whatsapp: +39 3453131987. Furthermore, the e-mail address is always active: 8262@rai.it. The phone, on the other hand, is 06.8262.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Nicola Piovani concert. Slightly deferred, the concert by Nicola Piovani at the Constitutional Court. During the evening, introduced by the journalist Ilaria Sotis, the interventions of high offices of the State and some readings entrusted to Monica Guerritore.

Mediaset, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White zone. Tonight too Giuseppe Brindisi and its guests deal with issues that attract the interest of public opinion. The program, broadcast throughout the summer, will also continue throughout the month of September. At the center of the debate, the resumption of school and the use of the Green Pass in the workplace and in company canteens.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor People. The best of the talent’s past auditions continues, waiting for the new ones that we will see from September 16th. They come back Emma, Hell Raton, Manuel Agnelli And Mika, but at the helm of the talent he makes his debut Ludovico Tersigni, protagonist of the series “Skam Italy“.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the game show Love and agree. Second evening with the game conducted by Katia Follesa, which tests the affinities of some famous couples. Among the protagonists, Benedetta Parodi And Fabio Caressa, Francesco Facchinetti And Wilma Faissol, Clio Zammatteo And Claudio Midolo.

The films tonight Wednesday 8 September 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the fantastic film of 2015, by Gabriele Mainetti, They called him Jeeg Robot, with Claudio Santamaria. Rome: the petty thief Enzo comes into contact with a radioactive substance that gives him extraordinary powers. The young Alessia will convince him to use them to fight the underworld.

On Channel 5, at 9.20 pm, the 2011 drama film, by Alexander Payne, Bitter paradise, with George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. Attorney Matt King (George Clooney) has always devoted himself more to his career than to his family. Everything changes when his wife Elizabeth (Patricia Hastie) goes into a coma after an accident. The man will have to rethink his life and reconnect with his daughters Alexandra (Shailene Woodley) and Scottie (Amara Miller).

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the 1974 drama film, by Carlo Lizzani, Mussolini last act, with Rod Steiger. April 1945. The escape of Benito Mussolini, which seeks to repair in Switzerland, is blocked by the partisans. Taken prisoner, the Duce will be shot with his lover Claretta Petacci.

On Nine, at 21.25, the comedy film of 2009, by Fausto Brizzi, Former, with Gianmarco Tognazzi, Claudia Gerini, Claudio Bisio. Between Christmas and Valentine’s Day, some couples go into crisis. Among them are Caterina and Filippo who want to divorce and Paolo, threatened by his girlfriend’s ex.

Iris – La5 – Cine34

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2004 science fiction film, by Alex Proyas, Me, robot, with Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk. 2035. Robots are used as “home appliances“. A detective, convinced that one of them has committed a murder, investigates with great difficulty with the help of a psychologist.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2008, by Ethan Coen, Burn after reading – Proof of indicator light, with George Clooney. Fired by the CIA, an analyst decides out of spite to write a book that reveals the burning truths. But when the text gets into the wrong hands, things get complicated.

On La5, at 9.10 pm, the 1983 drama film, by Adrian Lyne, Flashdance, with Jennifer Beals. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Alex works as a welder and rounds off her salary by dancing in a nightclub. But her dream is to be admitted to a dance school to become a professional dancer.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2010, by Paolo Genovese, Immature, with Anita Caprioli, Paolo Kessisoglu. Forced to graduate due to a mistake, a group of old schoolmates meet after twenty years to study together. All with their problems to solve.

Tonight on TV on Wednesday 8 September, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Jeff Nichols, Loving – Love it must be born free, with Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. The true story of the spouses Loving, he white and she black, who became famous in America in the 1950s for having fought against Virginia to defend their rights.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the science fiction film of 2019, by Tim Miller, Terminator – Dark fate, with Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton. Sarah, now an expert robot hunter, must save the life of young Dani, who is being chased by a brand new model of cyborg. Grace arrives to help Sarah, but that’s not enough.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2006 thriller film, by Tom Tykwer, Perfume – History of a murderer, with Ben Whishaw. Paris, 1744: Grenouille was born with an exceptional sense of smell. Trainee perfumer, he is obsessed with being able to distil the essence of women. But to do that he has to kill them.