Tonight on TV: when Jason Statham invites himself to Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: the big arms of “Fast & Furious” in Brazil.

In 2013, director Justin Lin returned to work for the sixth installment of Fast & Furious. Still as explosive as ever, the famous action franchise seems to have no limits. The pieces of bravery are legion – we particularly remember the chase scene with the tank – the rhythm is to hell and the casting always more bad ass.

If Luke Evans lends his features here to the big bad Owen Shaw, actor Jason Statham was first approached for the role. He eventually inherits that of his brother, Deckard Shaw, introduced at the end of the film, in a post-credits scene. A capital sequence taking place in Tokyo, where he collides with Han Lue (Sung Kang), thus making the link between Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and the seventh installment of the saga of which he is this time the main antagonist.

In addition, in 2019, a spin-off of the saga is born, featuring the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, forced to ally against a new threat, embodied by Idris Elba. Entitled Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, the film is directed by ex-stuntman David Leitch to whom John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 owe it.

Fast & Furious 6 by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson…

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.