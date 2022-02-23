Tonight, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz present ‘The Batman’ in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

Tonight, we receive ‘The Anthill 3.0’ to two Hollywood stars. Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz will visit the program to present the latest film of one of the most famous heroes: Batman.

The couple of actors star in ‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson will get into the skin of the Gotham hero and Zoë Kravitz will play Catwoman. Accompanied by other great actors such as Paul Dano or Collin Farrell, this new film hits theaters on March 4.

Almost ten years ago Robert Pattinson it does not go through ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’. After becoming one of the most famous vampires in film history, the English interpreter now faces a great challenge: being the next Bruce Wayne.







Tonight, we will be lucky enough to have for the first time Zoe Kravitz on the set of the program. The actress is not only the daughter of the famous musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, but she has played important roles in major productions. When she was still in high school, the American was already following in her family’s footsteps and she landed her first role as an actress.

In addition to being a great actress, Zoë Kravitz has had an important career in the world of modeling, working for major brands in the industry such as Yves Saint Laurent or Vera Wang. In addition, she started in the world of music when she was only 16 years old, leading different bands.

Robert Pattinson also began his career as a model when he was just a child, but after his film debut with Vanity Fair, he gained recognized prestige as an actor with his performance in the fourth installment of Harry Potter.

Tonight, we will learn all the details of the new installment of ‘The Batman’ and Pablo Motos will review the successful careers of these two young actors. In addition, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz will spend a fun evening with the challenges of Trancas y Barrancas.







You can not lose this! Tonight, at 9:45 p.m., on Antena 3.