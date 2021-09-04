Tonight the comedy film “All Against Him” ​​by Nick Cassavetes with Cameron Diaz

For the column To see on TV we report tonight, May 13, at 21.25 on TV 9, the comedy film “All Against Him” by Nick Cassavetes.

Carly Whitten (Cameron Diaz) is a meticulous New York lawyer with very strict rules on relationships with men. The meeting with Mark King (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), with whom she immediately falls in love, however, forces her to let her guard down. A nasty surprise awaits her when she decides to make a sudden, unannounced visit to his country house: Carly discovers that Mark is married to Kate (Leslie Mann), a perfect housewife. However, the meeting between the two women does not lead to a rivalry but to an alliance and complicity. The two women realize how much they have in common and so, those who must have been enemies, become great friends, establishing a bond based on their common enemy. Soon the two women learn of another lover (Kate Upton), the couple becomes a trio and the three women team up to take revenge against Mark, three times a traitor and three times a liar, and give him what he deserves. As the strategies become more and more ingenious, the bond between women continues to grow and strengthen.