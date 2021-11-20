Tonight the show of the penultimate full moon of 2021 – Tempo Stretto

Tonight the moon will reach its maximum brightness for the month of November

Tonight the spectacle offered by the full moon will return. Today, however, the first day of the full moon will also be accompanied by a spectacular eclipse, the longest of the century, which however will not be visible from Italy. The full moon is a spectacular moment for those who love observing the sky at night, away from the artificial lights of the cities, the night is illuminated by the earth’s satellite, which is at its maximum brightness.

The moon last night among the high mounds and mounds that furrowed the skies of the Strait

The show of the penultimate full moon of 2021

But even in urban environments the spectacle of the full moon is guaranteed. With the full moon it becomes easier to observe the surface of this small satellite, which is located at an average distance of 384,400 km from Earth. The light generated by the moon will make it more difficult to observe the shooting stars of November, the Leonids, whose peak of activity falls precisely in these days.

The last full moon expected on December 19th

Today will be the 11th full moon of 2021. We have had a full moon event every month since January 2021. But this is not always the case, since in October 2020, we had two full moon events in the same month. Between two moments of full moon they pass on average 29 days, 12 hours and 44 minutes. This time interval is called the synodic month, or lunation, or lunar month. This is the time it takes for the Moon to realign its position again with the Sun and the Earth. Tonight’s full moon will be the penultimate of 2021. The last full moon of the year will be next December 19th.