“Tonight we honor those people”: Justin Bieber dedicated his concert to the victims of the Buffalo shooting

UNITED STATES-. On Saturday May 14, during a concert stop in the city of Buffalo, New York as part of his tour Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber took a moment onstage to call for a change after a mass shooting at a supermarket over the weekend in which a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others.

The authorities explained to the media that the attack of the man who took the lives of 10 people was originated by racial motives. In concert clips of him that bieber shared later on Instagram, the singer is heard talking about the shooting with his tour crew and the audience. The singer addressed the incident, calling the racism “evil” and “diabolical.”

“They probably heard what happened. Pretty horrible stuff. But I’m looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best and having a good time and bringing joy to the city. It is very necessary”, is heard to say to bieber in one of the videos he shared on Instagram in the middle of a pre-show meeting with his team.

Justin Bieber asked for a moment of silence

In another clip shared on Instagram, bieber ask the audience to participate in a moment of silence to honor the victims. “As you know, there has been a tragedy in the city, but what we are going to do tonight is honor those people, and I would love if we could take a moment of silence. That would mean a lot to me, “said the interpreter of Baby.

bieber he also addressed the 18-year-old defendant. “There is so much division in this world. So much racial injustice. And as you and I know, racism is evil and diabolical. But what you and I can do is be the ones that make a difference. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our families and our loved ones, who continue to be allies,” the singer said.