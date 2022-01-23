If we are not familiar with sporting activities and our body begins to lose elasticity or sag, it is time to do something.

We can put a point and look beyond starting with nutrition and our daily habits. Consuming natural and dietary foods such as vegetables, fruits, lean fish and white meat is the first step.

Drinking at least 2 liters of mineral water a day making sure that it has little sodium content and that it contains calcium and magnesium helps us.

We go to sleep at a reasonable hour after preparing a relaxing herbal tea, we try to have a profitable sleep. In a few days we will be ready to start our physical activity and regain control of our body.

Toning the flabby body in a short time is a health insurance, we remove the cobwebs from the exercise bike and train the legs and buttocks

The exercise bike is a very useful tool to get back in shape quickly. We often happen to have her at home and look at her as an enemy instead her potential can make her become our most faithful ally.

In fact, the exercise bike allows us to alternate aerobic exercises with which to eliminate excess sugars with anaerobic ones with which to develop resistance to effort.

The ability to adjust the pedaling resistance makes us move from one phase to another by increasing the presence of lean mass compared to fat.

The circular movement of the exercise we do with the stationary bike affects the hamstrings, quadriceps and glutes muscles. Aerobic effort improves the activity of the cardiovascular system and facilitates metabolism.

Legs and buttocks

If you are a beginner it is best to pedal for two weeks every other day practicing for 30 minutes with low resistance. We try to get to 50 minutes as soon as possible in order to better organize our routine.

Toning the flabby body in no time is health insurance, we remove the cobwebs from the exercise bike and train the legs and buttocks at home every other day.

Our routine must include a warm-up phase of 10 minutes and an aerobic phase of 20 minutes with an increase in pedaling but not in resistance. The final 20-minute phase must consist of alternating between increases in pedaling and increases in resistance.

We always listen to the body when we give intensity to training. Before getting off the bike, let’s take 5 minutes of time by pedaling lightly to recover from the effort.

To give the legs strength and elasticity we always adopt an agile pedaling without exaggerating the resistance. We will avoid having deformed calves and overdeveloped quadriceps.

To work on the buttocks while maintaining the same routine, we can lift them slightly while pedaling for 5 minutes at a low pace. We increase the minutes as we gain shape. When we are ready we can do a part of the sitting on the pedals in an upright position so that the hip relieves the stretching movement of the leg on the buttocks.