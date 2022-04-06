Toning your thighs is very simple with the top exercise of Esther Cañadas

Yes you train daily You may have realized that your physical evolution has been stagnant for a long time. According to experts, it is something that happens much more than we think and the reason is that we always do the same exercises. The body gets used to them and for this reason we no longer see results. What can we do? So change our training routine and introduce the exercises in a different way and in the event that your goal is to be able to have a toned bodynothing like choosing a key exercise that has been made known on social networks by one of the best Models of the world. let’s find out now how you can tone your thighs in a simple way with the most top exercise by Esther Cañadas.

The top exercise of Esther Cañadas

Since its introduction in the 1990s, Esther Canadas He has not stopped parading for the highest haute couture firms. Nowadays have what’s more one of the most followed Instagram accounts and in it, the model has revealed how he has changed his way of exercising to get better results.

Canadas has shown what mode the exercise that I always did to tone thighs and buttocks has changed slightly. Now he does it with weights and it seems that the results are much better. Thanks to this simple trick, the model achieves strengthen and tone the lower body by itself and increases the result.

But what exactly does the exercise of the model consist of? It is the classic glute kick though with weights. To do so, we will have to follow these steps:

we will start in position of hands and knees supported on the ground. The hands should be at shoulder level while the knees are placed at the level of the hips keeping the back straight. We then have to raise one of the flexed legsand then returns to the initial position, to then do it with the other leg. It’s that simple though adding as Cañadas does some weight. And for this, we will have to wrap a weight with a towel and place it on the front of the knee so we will have to maintain balance and at the same time make strength to be able to raise the leg despite the weight.

The strength training is then the key to Esther Cañadas to tone the thighs in a simple way. By exercising the musculature, which is the largest endocrine organ in our body, we also achieve improve hormone secretion and regulationsomething that on the other hand is essential from the age of 45.

Cañadas is now that age precisely so thanks to the use of weights you can increase your strength, tone your body and improve your quality of life since this type of exercise in which force is used, also manages to increase bone density, thus reducing the risk of osteoporosis.