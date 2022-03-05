Toño Mauri returns to the hospital where they saved his life, what happened?

After Toño Mauri rrevealed that he had contact with Ana Victoria, youngest daughter of Diego Verdaguer, who died last January from complications of the coronavirus, the actor returned to the hospital where a little over a year ago he underwent a double lung transplant.

The artist is grateful to God and to the medical team that helped him get ahead of the complicated health situation he experienced. So he shared with his followers several photographs with the doctors and nurses who treated him during his stay in the hospital in Miami, Florida.

“What a great day! Returning after a year and three months to the hospital where I had my transplant and being able to say hello to my doctors and the nurses who took care of me. It was very exciting to see again the corridor where I was fired. I thank God every day for my donor and his family and for the doctors who are part of the miracle from the hand of God,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Toño Mauri is reunited with the medical team that saved his life.

Photo: Instagram

Accompanied by his son Antonio, the producer also took advantage of his visit to the hospital to receive a vaccine that people who have undergone this type of medical procedure require.

On the other hand, Mauri insists on his desire to meet the family of his donor, so in a recent interview for the program “Ventaneando” the actor confessed that he does everything possible to make this happen.

“I just wrote her a letter, because a year has to pass, and just three days ago I sent it, so I hope that God, if it is his will, meet her and thank that family for the gift of life that she gave me. . I know it was a 28-year-old boy, very young and the family is of Hispanic origin, it is the only thing I know, it is the only thing they can tell you, ”he said.