Toño Mauri, worries about his health after returning to the hospital

Toño Mauri would have visited the hospital again after being discharged after a complex intervention to deal with the consequences of the contagion, a year and three months later, the actor from “For Loving Without Law” documented a recent visit to the hospital. is your health status so far?

A year ago, the actor Toño Mauri moved colleagues, the media and spectators when he was discharged after a lung transplant.

The surgery that provided Tony Mauri a new chance at life, although the road to recovery still seems to be a very difficult process for both the famous 57-year-old, as well as for his family.

The remembered member of the musical group “Strawberries and cream“He returned happily to the hospital where he remembered the day of his departure, a day in which the entire medical community celebrated with the artist and his family.

Toño Mauri returned to the hospital where he received a transplant.



The miraculous procedure that would save the actor from tapes like “Inf3rnal Trap” from dying, after the complications derived from the contagion of the dreaded condition.

However, given the hard road he has taken to recover, a recent publication of the “Graciela Mauri’s brother“He grabbed everyone’s attention.

Fortunately, Antonio Mauri Villariño’s visit had nothing to do with any complications and it was a message that would reassure his followers after appearing alongside his son, Antonio Mauri Alemán.

What a great day To return after a year and three months to the hospital where I had my transplant and to be able to greet my doctors and nurses who took care of me, reads the description that accompanies the publication of Carla Magnani’s husband.

The mexican singer shared a series of photographs that document this great moment where the actor relived memories of the moment in which he won the battle for his health in the face of the serious consequences that the v1rus would leave on his health.

In some of the first interviews that the “father of Carla and Antonio Mauri” offered to the media, he managed to express his emotion to the point of tears at the “miracle of life” in which he assured “god gave him a new opportunity” .

In his recent return, the interpreter in productions such as “The Malquerida“, “Under the reins of love”, “El Privilegio de Amar”, among many others, did not fail to express his gratitude to all those who contributed so that today he can tell his story.

It was very exciting to see again the corridor where I was fired. I thank God every day for my donor and his family, and for the doctors who, from the hand of God, are part of the miracle, added Toño Mauri.

Likewise, the “first-time grandfather” would have contacted his donor’s family to express his gratitude in person, for all his support, as TvNotas would reveal, after the strong episode that put his health at great risk.

The reactions to the actor from series like “The Final Time” and “Woman, Real Life Cases” were immediate, particularly from his daughter, the singer, Carla Mauri, who dedicated an emotional message to the actor: ” What an amazing dad.”