Toño Rosario puts the public to dance in the first concert at the Coca-Cola Music Hall

Before a full room, the Dominican singer Toño Rosario, captured his energy and contagious music to the thousands of attendees who gathered at the Coca-Cola Music Hall on Saturday night. This was the first performance of the show which is named “The return” and that has a second presentation today Sunday, May 8 at 6:30 pm as a great celebration of “Mother’s Day”.

Rosario, who had not performed in concert on the island for more than 20 years, consistently thanked the support and affection that Puerto Ricans have given her since the beginning of her career until today. “The grateful returns and always gives thanks, Thank you Puerto Rico for loving me so much “, commented the dear merenguero during the successful evening.

The attendees did not stop dancing and chanting the hits that “El Cuco” presented, including “Laltima copa”, “I want to start over”, “Buen Perdedor”, “Estúpida”, “Dale Vieja”, “Kulikitaka” and a medley of songs performed by Puerto Rican artists such as “Clerra los ojos”, “Desnudate Mujer” and “Si tu boquita”, demonstrating why Rosario is one of the most important artists in the merengue genre.

Tickets for the concert Tony Rosario “The return”, today Sunday, May 8 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall are available through Ticketera.com. This is an event only for vaccinated people, so attendees must show evidence of the vaccination process completed with at least two doses or a negative test with no more than 72 hours of completion, as established by the current Executive Order.