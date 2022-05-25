Tons of Incredible Updates From the ‘Star Trek 4’ Cast

ads

Paramount Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban and Simon Pegg

Believe it or not, it’s been since 2016 since a new “Star Trek” movie hit the big screen. If true. That last movie, “Star Trek Beyond,” reportedly didn’t make as much money as Paramount wanted, and thanks to some salary demands from the franchise’s stars, there was no follow-up.

According to Simon Pegg, who helped devise the story for “Beyond” and played the role of chief engineer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott, there was a simple reason:

“I think it was marketed poorly, to be honest,” Pegg told Geek Exchange in 2018. “If you look at a movie like ‘Suicide Squad,’ it was around for a long time before it finally came out and people were so aware of it. Whereas with ‘Star Trek Beyond’, it was too late before they started their marketing campaign. It still did a great business, but it was disappointing compared to ‘Into Darkness.’”

Pegg in ‘Star Trek Beyond’ PlayStar Trek Beyond (2016) – Jaylah’s death scene (4/10) | MovieclipsStar Trek Beyond – The Deadly Jaylah: Scotty (Simon Pegg) encounters a group of bloodthirsty scavengers after crash-landing on an alien planet, but is rescued by Jaylah (Sofia Boutella). SHOP THE MOVIE: fandangonow.com/details/movie/star-trek-beyond-2016/MMV77052224F01EC44A1109C7860D64925AF?cmp=Movieclips_YT_Description Watch the best scenes and clips from Star Trek Beyond: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZbXA4lyCtqrj8oXCaUWavloxNtrek #I #I #I #CaUWavloxNtrek- startrekbeyond MOVIE DESCRIPTION: A surprise attack in outer space…2018-09-28T19:25:56Z

Pegg also said that the way Paramount marketed everything, the film seemed like a “stupid action movie.” And to top it off, Paramount failed to mention that “Beyond” was released in time to coincide with the franchise’s 50th anniversary.

“It was manipulated as a thing; they didn’t know what to do with it, and it’s a real shame,” Pegg said in the interview. “But I came out of it very, very happy and very proud of it.”

But now, the gang is coming together again for a fourth Trek movie in the so-called Kelvin Universe. The guy who seems the most excited is ‘Kelvin Kirk’ Chris Pine.

“I met the director, Matt [Shakman], who I really like,” Pine told Deadline in April. “I met a producer that I really like. I know jj [Abrams] is involved in some aspects. I met new people at Paramount, which are a lot of different kinds of relationships.”

He’s a doctor, not a script reviewer. PlayStar Trek Beyond: Kirk & Bones have a drink. Bones and Kirk have a drink and talk about his upcoming birthday before arriving at the Yorktown station. I have nothing in this video, the clip is from Star Trek Beyond (2016).2018-10-10T03:59:46Z

Karl Urban, who Trek fans know for reprising the role of Dr. Leonard McCoy, has been busy lately. His popular comic book-based TV series, “The Boys,” will soon begin streaming its third season on Amazon Prime.

Thanks to a recent appearance on Radio X on May 21, 2022, to promote the new season of “The Boys,” Urban essentially said that it’s only a matter of time until he gets a call.

“I heard it’s happening, but I’ve been hearing it for the last three years,” Urban said. “Listen, all I know is that they’re developing it. They are writing a script. And I know 100% that we all want to go back and do it. I think it’s just a matter of logistics and time at the moment.”

Zoe Saldana on Trek without Anton Yelchin

Zoe Saldana says making ‘Star Trek 4’ will be “bittersweet” without Anton Yelchin, but “keeping the Star Trek family together is a way to keep it alive in our thoughts and hearts.” pic.twitter.com/vl27oeYRBN

— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 1, 2022

At a recent movie premiere, Zoe Saldana told Entertainment Tonight that she and “the gang” were set to return for a fourth “Star Trek” movie; It wouldn’t be the same without Anton Yelchin. Saldana played Nyota Uhura in all three of Kelvin’s films, and Yelchin played the child prodigy, Pavel Chekov. Fans may remember that Yelchin was killed in a car accident just before the opening of “Star Trek Beyond.”

“We’re excited and it’s obviously bittersweet because we’re getting together for the fourth time and one of us is gone,” Saldana said in the interview. “But honestly, we feel like…going back and keeping the ‘Star Trek’ family together is a way to really keep [Yelchin] alive, in our thoughts and in our hearts.”

“He was a fan and a very devoted artist to the craft and also to ‘Star Trek,'” Saldana said. “So it would be great to get back to work and be with the gang.”

Godzilla versus ‘Star Trek’ Play Godzilla vs Captain Picard Hire me to edit your videos! kheditsvideos.com Support the channel on Patreon for only $1 a month! patreon.com/kaijukim Stalk me: Twitter: twitter.com/KaijuKim Instagram: instagram.com/kaiju_kim/ Facebook: facebook.com/KaijuKim/2021-02-19T17:29:16Z

As Pine mentioned, this new fourth installment in the series is supposed to be directed by director Matt Shakman. But on May 19, 2022, news broke that Shakman would be meeting with Apple to run his new Godzilla series.

Writer Scott Campbell suggests this could jeopardize plans for “Star Trek 4” if Shakman gets involved in another big project. Campbell might be right, as Noah Hawley left the project some time ago. Hawley was slated to direct “Star Trek 4,” but is instead working on a new “Alien” TV series.

READ NEXT: How long will ‘Star Trek’ Anson Mount be?

ads