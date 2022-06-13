Tony Awards 2022: the best looks from the red carpet

When there are celebrities and awards, there is always one Red carpet. Especially in the Radio City of New Yorkwhere tonight the Tony Awards to the best Broadway productions during the 2021-22 season. Driving was in charge of Ariana DeBose and the celebrity gala looks rose to the occasion.

read also: Anne Hathaway has no doubts: yellow is the color of the moment

Vanessa Hudgens by Schiaparelli

Like every time you arrive at a big event, Vanessa Hudgens captured the eyes of fans and paparazzi, this time with a strapless black dress with a corset-style neckline and completely draped by the brand Schiaparelli.

Vanessa Hudgens for Schiaparelli. (Photo: AP)

Jennifer Hudson for Pamela Rolland

Like Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson bet on the color black, the favorite of the red carpet (although this year pinks and lilacs have gained prominence in the most important events). The dress was signed by Pamela Rolland: strapless with dropped sleeves, mermaid cut and embroidery detail on the front. The detail? Her extra long nails in silver tones.

Jennifer Hudson in black and strapless. (Photo: AP)

Hugh Jackman in a tuxedo

As usual, Hugh Jackman was one of the most handsome of the night, with a classic tuxedo in black and navy blue which he wore with a white shirt underneath and a bow as a detail.

Hugh Jackman in a classic tuxedo. (Photo: Reuters)

Jessica Chastain for Gucci

Jessica Chastain The famous Hollywood redhead bet on one of the new favorite colors of the red carpet, the pink. chose a model of the Italian brand Gucci to the body, with marked waist and bare shoulders. The detail is the draping at the front that turns into a train.

Jessica Chastain for Gucci. (Photo: Reuters)

Cinthia Erivo by Giambattista Valli

Recognized for her high-impact looks on the most photographed carpets such as the Oscar or the Met Gala, the actress Cynthia Erivo he showed off with a fully draped white dress with navy skirt and a matching hooded cape. The detail was her very long multicolored nails.

Cynthia Erivo by Giambattista Valli. (Photo: AP)

Billy Porter in silver look

Eccentric like every time he steps on a red carpet, billy porter He opted for the metallic look achieved with a silver brocade outfit of a jacket with chupín pants underneath. Without a doubt, the highlight of her outfit was her high hairstyle.

Billy Porter, with metallic look. (Photo: Reuters)

Lea Michele for Cong Tri

read Michele added two trends in her long black dress: cut-out effect with small openings at the front of the model and balloon sleevesa creation of Cong Tri, a brand of oriental origin specializing in gala dresses.

Lea Michele for Cong Tri. (Photo: Reuters)

Paris Jackson in pink

The daughter of Michael Jackson stepped on the red carpet with his brother Prince Jackson who chose a gray suit with tie, while she dressed with a model of Greco-Roman inspiration with pleats, bare shoulders and an off-the-shoulder sleeve with embroidery detail on the front.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out what’s new in fashion and beauty.