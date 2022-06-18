Tony Awards: from the looks of Sarah Paulson, Jessica Chastain and Vanessa Hudgens to the joy of the winners
This time it was the theater. After the great season of awards for the seventh art and the series, last night they delivered the Tony Awards 2022, that distinguish the best of Broadway theater. In order not to misalign, the actors chose original looks and walked down the red carpet. Among the most daring was Sarah Paulson, who opted for a yellow model with appliqués. Elections were also highlighted. Jessica Chastain, who opted for a lilac-colored dress to the body and that of Vanessa Hudgens, who added striking hoops to her black velvet strapless.
Beyond the styles, the night of the Tony had different plays as protagonists. The one that won one of the most important prizes (musical of the year) was Strange Loop [peleaba en 11 categorías y ganó en dos, también se llevó la distinción a mejor libro]. Based on the book of the same name, which won a Pulitzer Prize, the piece recounts the life of a gay African-American usher who cannot find his place. While, The Lehman Trilogy It won the award for best play and also for best actor, scenic design, lighting and direction.
Among the winners was an Argentine production company: Valentina Berger was distinguished for the work Companyin the musical revival category (the work also raised statuettes in the categories: supporting actress, supporting actor, scenic design and direction of a musical). After more than ten years producing on Broadway and owning the Go Broadway school, the artist had a great night.
In this 75th installment, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and was done again in person and without a mask, there were several favorite works such as MJ the Musical, that in addition to taking several statuettes was the protagonist for a micro show that they gave at the ceremony and that was applauded. She also went through the stage in comedy step Billy Crystal.
The traditional recognition of those who died in the last season was emotional, including Sidney Poitier, who was the first African-American to win an Oscar. Recall that Ariana DeBose (non-stop love) was the hostess of the ceremony
Best Musical: stranger loop
Best Musical Actress: Joaquina Kalukango
Best Actor in a Musical: Myle Frost
Best Actress in a Play: Deidre O’Connell (Dana H)
MBest actor in a play: Simon Russel Beale (The Lehman trilogy)
Best play: The Lehman Trilogy
Best Revival Of a Musical: Company
best book: Strange Loop
Supporting Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle (Company)
Best Reposition of a Work: take me out
Best Original Score: Six: The Musical, music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendez (The Lehman Trilogy)
Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, (Company)
Best Featured Actor and Actress in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (take me out)
Best Featured Actress in a Play: Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone (Company)
Best Scenic Design of a Play: It’s Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: BunnyChristie (Company)
Best Costume Design for a Play: Montana Levi White (The Skin of Our Teeth)
Best Costume Design for a Musical: Gabriella Slade (Six: The Musical)
Best Lighting Design for a Play: John Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)
Best Lighting Design for a Musical: Natasha Katz (MJ)
Best Sound Design of a Work: Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H.)
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen (MJ)
Best choreography: Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)
Best orchestrations: Simon Halle (Girl From the North Country)
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement: Angela Lansbury,
Isabelle Stevenson Award: Robert E. Wankel
Regional Theater Tony Award: Court Theater (Chicago)
Special Tony Award: James C Nicola