Tony Blair, the online petition to remove the title of “sir” exceeds 400 thousand signatures

Beyond 400 thousand signatures collected in just a couple of days to take off a Tony Blair the insignia of sir and as a member ofOrder of the Garter (the highest degree of knighthood of the United Kingdom) granted by Queen to the former Labor premier among the traditional honors of New Year’s. The popular petition promoted online by a left-wing activist, Angus Scott, is traveling towards half a million subscriptions: it is the first time that a protest of this size concerns the awarding of a specific royal decoration by Elizabeth II.

The initiative found immediate support from many people who do not forgive 68-year-old Blair for “war crimes” in Iraq And Afghanistan, nor the lies with which theIraqi invasion: events for which the former architect of the New Labor he never wanted to apologize, despite the heavy verdict pronounced on him and his administration by the independent commission Chilcot in 2016. There is no shortage of signatories veterans And family members from British military killed on the Iraqi as well as on the Afghan front, outraged by the recognition attributed to “Sir Tony”. Besides detractors And pacifists who ask His Majesty to reconsider and if anything invoke for him a process before the International Tribunal in The Hague.

According to some interpretations, the 95-year-old Elizabeth II would have resolved to decorate Blair as a gesture of gratitude for the help that the then prime minister gave to one monarchy in crisis of popularity at the time of Princess Diana’s death. But in reality the sovereign has expected much more than usual to raise to the rank of sir the last Labor head of government ever elected in the kingdom, with respect to the times traditionally quick with which this title is normally granted to former premier (just think of the Tory predecessor, sir John Major). It cannot therefore be excluded that this late recovery was, if anything, the result of stresses of the court establishment, against a man become unpopular among the common people also for his unscrupulous and lucrative post-government activities of business consultant (for the benefit of authoritarian regimes around the world among other things), but always welcomed by large sections of the British elite and the media.