Entertainment

Tony Dalton: The villain who went from ‘Rebelde’ to Netflix with ‘Better Call Saul’ and Marvel

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

At 47 years old, Tony Dalton has been named as one of the ultimate villains, so all the fans remember his time in the famous telenovela “Rebelde” to his most recent production.

And it is that across six seasons, Netflix He has exploited the talent of the actor of American origin who began his career right in the Mexican soap operas, so now he is in the best stage of his career.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Convicted producer Raphy Pina hospitalized | entertainment

4 mins ago

Faced with the banning of The Handmaid’s Tale, Atwood publishes a fire-resistant edition

5 mins ago

Who is Bad Gyal, the Spanish singer who seeks to dethrone Karol G

15 mins ago

Raphy Pina hospitalized inside the federal prison in Guaynabo – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button