Tony Dandrades: “I am Dominican every second, every time I breathe and I hope I never fail them”

The communicator Tony Dandrades, who proclaims himself “Dominican every second”, was recognized in Miami, Florida, as “Dominican of Honor” by the Dominican embassy in the United States and the consulate general of the country in that city.

“I arrived in Miami in 1994, the Dominican community was growing, and now we are a great power here and it contributes a lot to the development of South Florida. I carry my country in my heart 24/7, I am Dominican every second, every time I breathe and I hope I never fail you, and every time I am in front of the screen, before image and sound, I always highlight the best of my country”, said Dandrades upon receiving the recognition.

Ambassador Sonia Guzmán defined the Dominican communicator as a tireless worker who always carries Dominicanness high.

“Because he is an example of help, of professionalism, a boy who came here and has carved out his path while always being Dominican,” Guzmán said.

While the consul general in Miami, Jacobo Fernández. Guzmán Fernández, urged the Dominicans who were at the event to continue sowing national pride in their children and thanked the television presenter for his contributions to the diplomatic institution.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, on behalf of the ambassador and on behalf of President Luis Abinader, we send you a big hug through the consulate general of the Dominican Republic,” said Fernández.

Other personalities were present at the activity, such as: the actresses Celines Toribio and Robmariel Olea, the television host Lourdes Stephen, the merengue man Manny Cruz and the chef Dayanny De La Cruz, reviewed the Masvip portal.

Tony Dandrades, who practices his profession on the Hispanic network Univision, was also recently awarded the Premio Más 2021, and by the mayor of Doral, Digna Cabral.

César Antonio Reyes Dandrades, real name of the communicator, was born in Santo Domingo on June 17, 1968, although at the age of 17 he moved with his family to Puerto Rico.

Text of the plaque given to him by the Dominican General Consulate in Miami:

“For his valuable collaboration in the fulfillment of his professional work, always attached to firm ethical and moral values ​​in favor of the Hispanic community in Florida. And for his commitment to the impartial and truthful exercise of journalism, which has made him worthy representative of the Dominican Republic in the United States of America. Jacobo Fernández, Consul General. Miami, Florida, February 27, 2022”.