Tony Fadell, the “Father of the iPod”, shares some details about the development of the iPod and iPhone

Share

Tony Fadell reveals some secrets about how he convinced Steve Jobs to make decisions that the CEO did not want to make.

One of the most important people in the history of Apple has revealed a series of secrets or curiosities from his period at the apple company. Tony Fadell, known as the “father of the iPod” for being one of the most important people behind its developmenthas granted an interview in which he has spoken of the controversial decisions of Steve Jobs at the time of developing the iPod and the iPhone.

We all know that Steve Jobs He wasn’t an easy person, especially when things didn’t go his way, but Fadell has talked about two key moments for the iPod and the iPhone in which Steve had to give his arm to twist that we think you will like.

iPod and Windows

Apple’s idea with the iPod was to make music players accessible to everyone. However, as Fadell comments, Steve Jobs initially refused to offer iTunes on Windows computers. And iPods required iTunes to activate and sync music to the device, so by not offering the program, millions of users would be left without iPods.

Fadell defended the arrival of iTunes on Windows, but Steve didn’t see it that way.

From day one, I said, “We have to make sure it works with Windows.” And the [Steve] He said, “Over my dead body, never.”

Fadell and the iPod team then contacted the journalist Walt Mossbergwho was also a friend of Jobs, to ask him for help to convince the CEO to make the iPod compatible with Windowssomething that ended up happening.

Years before the launch of the iPhone X, Apple already imagined an iPod “all screen”

The apps on the iPhone

Some don’t remember, but the original iPhone came without the App Store. There was no way to install applications officially and Apple’s idea was to offer web applications that could be used from Safari

The then CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, who was on the Apple board of directors at the time, was one of the main promoters of web applications. with which the original iPhone arrived. Apple’s position was not to allow apps to be installed on the iPhone and to offer web applications. Something that could clearly benefit Google.

However, as we all know, web apps weren’t good enough. So Steve Jobs saw an opportunity to launch the App Store with iPhone OS 2.0 and offer an app store from which to download applications directly to the iPhone.

Steve Jobs always paid for other people’s food, but there was a catch

You can watch the full interview below. tweet:

Related topics: Manzana

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!