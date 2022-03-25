Tony Goldwyn Joins Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Biopic

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn is the latest addition to the endless list of actors who make up the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldwyn has joined the feature from Universal Pictures in an undisclosed role. Billed as a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, the film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist.

Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, David Rysdahl and Alex Wolff are also in attendance. present were the cast of Oppenheimer.

Filming on the film, based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, is underway in New Mexico. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Goldwyn’s most recent film is King Richard, in which he plays tennis coach Paul Cohen. Starring Will Smith in the title role, the film is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.