Tony Hadley at the Politeama Rossetti in Trieste

Born and raised in London, Tony Hadley thought his future was in medicine until, as a boy, he won a singing competition and decided his calling was to sing… the rest is history! Tony led the legendary band Spandau Ballet which has had numerous global hit singles and albums, including, the epic Through the Barricades, international number one True, and the unofficial theme of London Olympics Gold, beloved songs. for generations all over the world.

Awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters and an authentic musical icon of the 1980s, Tony Hadley has earned the accolade of being one of the greatest and most influential singers in the history of world pop music, still full of passion and urgency to communicate.

Today announces a new concert scheduled for next 15 December at Politeama Rossetti, finally for the first time in Trieste: Tony Hadley will lead his audience on a wonderful journey through time, interpreting all the great successes of the Spandau Ballet that have made him a ‘ authentic icon of world music, up to the songs of his solo albums, passing through unique re-interpretations of songs by his favorite artists such as Queen, The Killers and many others.

Tickets for the long-awaited and exclusive appointment will be on sale starting at 10:00 on Wednesday 20 October online on Ticketone.it, Vivaticket.it, in authorized sales points and at the ticket offices of the Rossetti Theater. The concert on December 15, 2021 in Trieste is organized by VignaPR and the Politeama Rossetti – Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia, in collaboration with Imarts. All information is available on the website www.vignapr.it and www.ilrossetti.it

After two well-documented reunions, which spawned the critically acclaimed rockumentary film “Soulboys of the Western World”, Tony left Spandau Ballet for good, to return to his successful solo career, writing, recording and performing.

As a solo artist, Tony has played all over the world with both his band and his swing bands and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters. 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage. In addition to his music, Tony also presents his radio show every Saturday night on Absolute Radio.

Tony also regularly does charities, performing and raising money for campaigns to fund medical research for sick children and degenerative conditions, and small personal charities where his name can help make a real difference. In 2015 Tony had the great privilege of being invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

In 2016 he contributed to the soundtrack of the British film “Eddie The Eagle” with Hugh Jackman. 2017 saw Tony invited by actor Gary Oldman to perform at “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, taking the stage alongside Sting and Simon Le Bon. Tony is very fond of Italy and has a very special relationship with our country: he duet with Caparezza in one of the most successful songs of the Apulian singer, in 2019 he was one of the guests of the Sanremo Festival in the evening of duets, alongside Arisa, and is often a guest of the main Italian television broadcasts, even a few weeks ago on the stage of the Verona Arena.