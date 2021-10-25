Tony Hadley in concert in Trieste: how to buy tickets

On the occasion of the long-awaited return to full capacity in theaters, new and unmissable appointments in the city are back: the icon of world pop music of the 80s, awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters, Tony Hadley announces a new one concert scheduled next December 15 at 21.00 al Politeama Rossetti, for the first time in Trieste with “Performing songs from his albums and the greatest hits of Spandau Ballet”.

Tony Hadley will lead his audience on a wonderful journey through time, interpreting all the great hits of Spandau Ballet that have made him an authentic music icon, up to the songs of his solo albums, passing through unique re-interpretations of songs of his favorite artists like Queen, The Killers and many others.

How to participate in the concert

Tickets for the long-awaited and exclusive appointment are on sale online at Ticketone.it, Vivaticket.it, in authorized sales points and at the ticket offices of the Rossetti Theater. The concert is organized by VignaPR and the Politeama Rossetti, Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia, in collaboration with Imarts. All information can be consulted on the website www.vignapr.it (e-mail info@vignapr.it; VignaPR – Luigi Vignando – tel. 340 3731626 – luigi.vignando@gmail.com) and www.ilrossetti.it (tel. 040 3593511 – e-mail info@ilrossetti.it).

Ticket prices:

Stalls A 42.00 euros + dp;

Stalls B 38.00 euro + dp;

Stalls C 33.00 euro + dp;

First gallery € 28.00 + dp;

Second gallery 25.00 euros + dp;

Gallery 22.00 euros + dp.

Tony Hadley’s hits

Born and raised in London, Tony Hadley thought his future was in medicine until, as a boy, he won a singing competition and decided his calling was to sing, the rest is history. Tony led the legendary band Spandau Ballet which has had numerous global hit singles and albums, including, the epic Through the Barricades, international number one True, and the unofficial theme of London Olympics Gold, beloved songs. for generations all over the world.

After two well-documented reunions, which spawned the critically acclaimed rockumentary film “Soulboys of the Western World”, Tony left Spandau Ballet for good, to return to his successful solo career, writing, recording and performing.

As a solo artist, Tony has played all over the world with both his band and his swing bands and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters. 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage. In addition to his music, Tony also presents his radio show every Saturday night on Absolute Radio.

Tony also regularly does charities, performing and raising money for campaigns to fund medical research for sick children and degenerative conditions, and small personal charities where his name can help make a real difference. In 2015 Tony had the great privilege of being invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

In 2016 he contributed to the soundtrack of the British film “Eddie The Eagle” with Hugh Jackman. 2017 saw Tony invited by actor Gary Oldman to perform at “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, taking the stage alongside Sting and Simon Le Bon. Tony is very fond of Italy and has a very special relationship with our country: he duet with Caparezza in one of the most successful songs of the Apulian singer, in 2019 he was one of the guests of the Sanremo Festival in the evening of duets, alongside Arisa, and is often a guest of the main Italian television broadcasts, even a few weeks ago on the stage of the Verona Arena.