Tony Hadley, the voice of the Spandau Ballet at the Santa Chiara Auditorium in Trento – Culture and Entertainment

TRENTO. With the Spandau Ballet wrote some of the most beautiful pages of 80’s and now pop Tony Hadley, who has been pursuing a successful solo career for years, is back on tour in Italy with his new band. Among the stops of his tour also that of Monday 13 December at 9 pm at the S. Chiara Auditorium in Trento in the event organized by Fiabamusic in collaboration with the Centro Servizi Culturali Santa Chiara. Tickets already available in presale starting from € 32 + presale rights on Ticketone and Primiallaprima.

Tony Hadley, born and raised in London, thought his future was in medicine until, as a boy, he won a singing competition and decided that his vocation was to sing… The rest is history! Tony went on to lead the Spandau Ballet band, earning the commendation of being one of pop music’s greatest singers. The band has had numerous hit singles and albums around the world, including the epic “Through the Barricades”, the international number one “True”, and the unofficial London Olympics theme “Gold”.

In the mid-1980s, despite being global superstars, relationships broke down and the band broke up in 1990.

After two well-documented reunions, which spawned the critically acclaimed rockumentary film “Soulboys of the Western World”, Tony left the band for good, to return to his successful solo career, writing, recording and performing.

As a solo artist, Tony has played all over the world with both his band and his swing bands and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters. 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage. In addition to his music, Tony also presents his radio show every Saturday night on Absolute Radio.

Tony also regularly does charities, performing and raising money for campaigns to fund medical research for sick children and degenerative conditions, and small personal charities where his name can help make a real difference. In 2015 Tony had the great privilege of being invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

In 2016 he contributed to the soundtrack of the British film “Eddie The Eagle” with Hugh Jackman.

2017 saw Tony invited by actor Gary Oldman to perform at “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, taking the stage alongside Sting and Simon Le Bon.

Years after his debut, his unmistakable voice, which earned him recognition as one of the most authoritative singer in pop, is still full of passion and urgency to communicate and in 2019 he releases a new album entitled “TALKING TO THE MOON ”(Moonstone Records / Self Distribution), which marks the new chapter in his career.

Hadley, reflecting on the title of the album, says “Didn’t we all, at some point in our lives, look up at the night sky, staring at the moon and stars, wondering what all this was? Probably talking to the moon and asking her for a little help, looking for answers or simply amazed by its beauty “.

The album was co-written by Tony, with a number of other talented songwriters. Tonight Belongs To Us and How I Feel About You were both written by Toby Gad (among others, John Legend’s All Of Me and Beyonce’s If I Were A Boy). Go West’s Peter Cox and Richard Drummie contributed to Skin Deep. Other collaborations include the operatic Killer Blow, co-written with Blair Mackichan and What Am I – a deeply personal track on the abandonment of Spandau Ballet – co-written with Mick Lister.

At the helm of production Gary Stevenson and Mick Lister. The album has been recorded between Banbury, Aylesbury Vale and Carmarthenshire for the past two years.

In live shows, Tony will take his audience on a wonderful journey through time, interpreting the hits that made him famous, up to the songs of the new album, passing through unique re-interpretations of songs by his favorite artists such as Queen, The Killers, etc.