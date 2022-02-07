Tony Hawk harshly criticized for having launched a line of NFT – Nerd4.life

The legend of the skateboard Tony Hawkalso very famous for the video game series to which it lent its name, ended up in the center of the controversy for launching a line of NFTcalled Last Trick and made up of a series of animated GIFs that show the sportsman in action.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are the hot topic of the moment, between those who see them as a great way to make money and those who consider them a pretty good scam. Tony Hawk is a much loved character, but his fans have not forgiven him for joining the list of celebrities who are endorsing NFT, including many influencers.

Actually Tony Hawk’s NFT line was launched on December 16, 2021, but has only just now been noticed. In particular, many have noticed this thanks to the Twitter account @tonyhawklogos, which creates writings using the Tony Hawk fonts. Who manages it has published an image on which you can read: “Fuck Tony Hawk for Doing NFT’s“which has attracted the attention of thousands of people (currently nearly 65,000 likes) and has been shared nearly 9,000 times.

In general, Tony Hawk fans showed great disbelief at what happened. Many are wondering why the star decided to jump on the bandwagon very hated NFT. For money? Probably yes.

Currently Tony Hawk has not yet responded to the controversy.