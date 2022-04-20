Tony La Russa promotes him for Cooperstown

Pedro G. Briceno

Tony la Russa, one of his rivals for several years, is the one who mainly promotes Felipe Alou so that the Veterans Committee takes into account his double status as player-manager and makes him an immortal from Cooperstown.

Felipe himself responded to this concern of several journalists, who questioned him in the sense of whether he understands he is worthy of being part of this temple.

“My friend Tony La Russa has told me several times that he has promoted my double status as player and manager so that the Veterans Committee takes me into account for immortality,” Alou said, during a visit to the Ministry of Sports .

But this possibility is not in the mind of Felipe, who does understand that what could happen is that the Alou’s as a family and history could one day be recognized and occupy a place in the Hall of Fame. “At least this is what I understand, it could happen that the great history of the Alou’s has that recognition, It will be almost impossible for this to be repeated in the Major Leagues that three brothers patrol the gardens of a team at the same time”, he maintained referring to the historical event that occurred on September 15, 1963 when they did it with the Giants.

Felipe also recalled that no trio of brothers have fired as many hits as they did. In total, 5,094 hit, divided into 2,101 Felipe, 1,777 Mateo and 1,216 Jesús.

Miderec thanks

Likewise, ´Francisco de la Mota, Administrative Deputy Minister of Sports, was grateful for the pleasant visit of Felipe and his brother Jesús to the central headquarters of the institution. “We are proud of this visit from Felipe Alou with whom we share a series of stories and anecdotes on various topics,” said De la Mota, who was accompanied by Junior Noboa, National Baseball Commissioner.