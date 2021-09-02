Tony Revolori joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film

Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), according to what was reported by Deadline, joined the cast of the upcoming, as yet untitled film by Wes Anderson. The two have already teamed up with Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch, arriving in Italian cinemas on 11 November.

Revolori joins previously announced cast members, including Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Margot Robbie And Tom Hanks.

The details of the new film by Wes Anderson they are unknown. For now, we know that the shooting will take place in Spain and that the production of the film “has gained momentum” after the screening of The French Dispatch in Cannes. Given the importance of the film’s very rich cast, the new project could be the director’s largest film production Moonrise Kingdom – A love escape.

Loading... Advertisements

Tony Revolori will return as Flash Thompson in the highly anticipated film Sony/Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Revolori, which was recently seen in the second season of the series Apple, Servant, will also be the protagonist of the series Disney +, Willow. The show is currently wrapping up production on the first season.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.