Tony Revolori once again with Wes Anderson | Cinema

The already packed cast of the new film byis enriched with a fetish actor for the well-known director:! The actor thus joins those already signedAndfor the project whose shooting began in recent weeks in Spain.

As Deadline reports, this is the third collaboration after Grand Budapest Hotel And The French Dispatch.

The rest of the cast in question is made up of Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks (in a cameo).

The director’s latest films have all been distributed by Fox Searchlight, the arthouse division of Fox which was acquired by Disney and is now called Searchlight Pictures. The French Dispatch, due out this fall, will also be from Searchlight.

Anderson independently finances his projects and then sells them to a distributor. At the moment her new film does not have a distributor, but if as expected the director will make a new deal with Searchlight it would be a curious detail (even if technically Scarlett Johansson’s contract will be with American Empirical Pictures, not with Disney). But it could also be a prelude to an out-of-court resolution (as it was assumed it was) for the dispute between the actress and the major. We will keep you informed!

