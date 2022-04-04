Tony Rock insults and threatens Will Smith for slapping his brother Chris Rock at the Oscars

One week after the event that shocked Hollywood, following the slap in the face Will Smith gave to Chris Rock at the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards 2022the humorist’s brother, Tony Rockreferred to the actor’s apology and pointed against the protagonist of “Men in Black” and his wife, Jada Pinkett.

A video, which was posted on the Instagram account @theshaderoom, shows a stand-up show by the actor and comedian, in which Tony talks about Will Smith, with whom he made it more than clear that there is no chance of reconciliation. and that his attitude generated all the rejection of the Rock family.

With a remarkable indignation, which was evident on his face, Tony questioned: “You are going to hit my damn… brother because your per ** looked at you sideways?”, in reference to the gesture of discomfort that Jada Pinkett Smith made when Chris Rock joked about his alopecia, and that was captured by the cameras.

Then Chris’s younger brother, 47, invited Will Smith to fight, issuing an acrimonious warning. “If you think you’re going to get on this stage… These aren’t the damn… Oscars!”, he launched, and warned him: “If you come here, you won’t be nominated for anything other than these damn…hands.”.

Finally, Tony assured that Smith’s aggression benefited them, since it allowed a safe passage to their shows and Chris’s being full of people in the coming months. “oh, let’s blow the rest of the year. Every time you see me put on a show¡pop music!”, Hill.

On the social network Twitter, Tony had also referred to the event and did so by answering various questions that his followers asked him. One of the many was if he accepted Will’s forgiveness, to which he responded with a resounding “No”.

In another tweet, he assured that he did not witness the ceremony and that, for his part, he is willing to meet with Will if the actor asks to speak with his brother and his family about what happened.

Regarding the Oscar for best actor that Smith won, an Internet user asked him if the Hollywood Academy should withdraw it. On this, he replied: “It’s not my decision”.

In a last message, Tony assured that the sayings of the rapper Diddy, who said that Chris and Will would have arranged at the end of the event, they are not true and that there was no type of dialogue between the two.

