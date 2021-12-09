Tony Stark and Peter Parker meet for the last time in a very sad fan art [FOTO]

If there is one thing that the cinematic universe Marvel he has been able to do very well in recent years, is to enhance his exciting stories of friendship and love. From Clint Barton And Natasha Romanoff to the bond that united Tony Stark to Peter Parker, there is no shortage of moments that have been able to move and inspire fans. The proof is also given by a special fan art dedicated to the iconic mentor-student duo. Iron Man

For the first time together in Captain America: Civil War, the relationship between Iron Man And Spider-Man it was short but intense: both had, in their own way, to experience the terrible mourning of mutual loss. First it fell to Tony Stark, who saw the young Peter pulverize in his hands at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. An event that undoubtedly prompted Tony to do everything to bring the boy back to life, including sacrificing his own at the end of Endgame.

His sacrifice is continuing to have profound effects on the character of Tom Holland, as testified by Spider-Man: Far From Home. Precisely in this context comes the fan art of a true expert in the field of MCU: BossLogic in fact, he wanted to pay homage to the two heroes with an image that portrays them “together” for the last time. A symbolic reflection in a shop window, seasoned with some easter eggs (note the sign dedicated to Deadpool, on the left), able to excite the fans who are still moved thinking about their farewell.

In the past few hours, among other things, Holland himself has not hidden the enormous debt to his colleague Robert Downey Jr. The relationship that binds the two Marvel characters also has reflections in the “real world”, as stated by the actor himself in an interview with the Associated Press (the same in which he announced his next role):

“He’s a very elegant man, so if you have to steal someone’s style, stealing it from him isn’t the worst thing that can happen to you. The glasses, the dress, the hair, everything. Listen, I love him very much, he’s a lovely person, he’s been a great mentor to me for the past few years. So yes: definitely I steal his style and I’m not ashamed of it“

What do you think? Could Holland really take Robert Downey Jr.’s place in the hearts of MCU fans? Let us know in the comments.

