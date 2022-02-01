Tony Stark billionaire superhero better than Bruce Wayne? A viral mural gives “alternative promotion” to The Batman

Who is the best orphaned executioner billionaire who fights crime? Tony Stark or Bruce Wayne? An Australian cinema paints the answer on the wall of the building and recalls the theatrical release of The Batman.

A photo of a mural that appeared on the wall of a multiplex in Brisbane, Australia, is swirling around on social media. It is a painting by a local artist who, in addition to portraying the masked face of Robert Pattinson in The Batman, writes these words in pink on a black background:

The world’s smartest orphaned number 1 multimillionaire superhero who fights crime without superpowers … is Tony Stark.

Check out the runner-up finalist in theaters from March 3rd.

This is a fun promotional gimmick devised by the brothers Stephen And Peter Sourris, the third generation of owners of the New Farm Cinemas which has been operating since 1921 when it was an open air hall known as the Astor Theater. Their “alternative promotion” to remind you that The Batman it will be released in theaters on March 3 is unofficial and does not involve Warner Bros or DC Comics. In fact, neither the logos of the companies nor the film appear Pattinson masked could actually be anyone.

But with the new The Batman from Matt Reeves almost at the gates, the mural tears a smile from those who see it and makes them talk about the film once more, sparking the debate on similarities between Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne and who is the best. On social media the two factions launch into comments: there are those who claim that Tony Stark is actually the best, obviously based on the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Robert Downey Jr. he embodied the character in an excellent way, and who does not want to hear reason by looking at the long and incomparable story of Bruce Wayne and at the dozens and dozens of works created by many artists in to celebrate him in every media form. In short, the goal is achieved.

Look again under the The Batman trailer, from 3 March also in Italian cinemas.