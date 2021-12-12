“Tony Stark’s successor? I would be honored!”

There are only three days left and only three. Then we can find out if what is said about Spider-Man: No Way Home it will truly come true, from the presence of Maguire and Garfield to the potential box office record break at Endgame. Factor that could really turn Tom Holland into Robert Downey Jr.’s successor.

Of the third standalone dedicated to Spider-Man by Tom Holland, the only canon in the MCU, have been said and announced in all colors. Of the two previous sagas, we will see recapitulated every single villain in Spider Man No Way Home – which we see closely in these commercials released some time ago. The new video that shows the entire creation of the Multiverse instead, feeds the rumors around the presence of Evil Doctor Strange in Spider Man No Way Home – as we saw it in one of the episodes of What if …?. But above all we are no longer in the skin to find out if they will really be there Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, on whose presence the new leak on Spider Man No Way Home now leaves (almost) few doubts.

But beyond all predictions, there is one that is tastefully nostalgic and has nothing to do with multiverses and cameos. In its time, Avengers: Endgame marked the culmination of the voyage of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who left the MCU by sacrificing his life to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). With him out of the picture, some have seen the protégé Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as his natural heir, poised to take his prominent place as a significant figure in the MCU. In response to a statement made by Joe Russo, in which the co-director proclaimed it the natural successor of Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland shared his thoughts.

Holland put it this way: “I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m the face of the universe. I know the fans are really supportive and have responded massively to this franchise. I am honored that Joe thinks that. But the great thing about the MCU is that whoever is the leader, if there is ever a leader again, they will never be alone. You have so many people to rely on and people I’ve worked with for years and years. So I don’t necessarily feel those pressures. But if I hear them, then yes, I’ll call Downey and ask him directly. I called him the other day for advice and he was very kind. “

With Robert Downey Jr. out of the MCU for the foreseeable future, it looks like the mentor and student relationship that Iron Man and Spider-Man have with each other translates into real life just like it does on screen. Especially now that Tom Holland is likely preparing to be promoted further as one of the most significant faces of the MCU, with this new movie coming out on December 15, directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. A film, says the synopsis, “that will not only change the future of Peter Parker forever, but also the future of the Multiverse“. And perhaps also that of the spectators. Will you be among those who will already see it on the 15th? Tell us in the comments!