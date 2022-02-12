“Too bad for the goal, but we continue to believe in the Scudetto. About the future … “

At the end of Napoli-Inter, the blue defender Kalidou Koulibaly spoke into Dazn’s microphone: “We could have done a little more, in the second half we suffered too much. We went backwards and they scored a eurogol because from that position it was really difficult. But we could have done a little better, but we have to be happy because one point against ‘Inter is an important point ”.

Can you still believe the Scudetto?



“We must continue to believe in it because we have done a good job so far, it is a pity that we have conceded this goal because I believe we would have brought home the three points but we must continue to work because there is still something to do but we must never give up, it’s that’s the important thing “.





Your particular week …



“It was a special week, on Monday I was in Senegal and today I’m here in Naples playing a good game. I am happy and content. They welcomed me at the airport with a nice surprise, then I immediately went to training with my teammates because I couldn’t wait to see them, I trained and I’m here today. We have to work until the end, we want to give Napoli a dream even if it is difficult but the most important thing is that the fans know that we give 200% “.





I captain of the future?





“We don’t have to talk about this. The captain is Lorenzo, he is the symbol of Napoli and we must respect him. I love him a lot. We have a good race to do, we must at least finish in the Champions League but we want the bonus and the dream “.