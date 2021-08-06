Too disgusting version coming to the MCU to appear in Marvel movies?

Waiting for the release of the long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans will be able to review the character in the next series to be released on Disney +, What if…?. In 9 episodes, the main stories of the first stages MCU, but in an alternative version: Iron Man rescued by KillMonger, Captain Carter and many other twists promise guaranteed fun.

In the trailer for the series, it was also anticipated that a universe will be explored in which Marvel heroes have become zombies. The reference series will probably be Marvel Zombies Return of 2009, written by Jonathan Maberry, Seth Grahame-Smith, Fred Van Lente and David Wellington, and designed by Wellington Alves, Richard Elson, Nick Dragotta, Jason Shawn Alexander and the very Italian Andrea Mutti. Besides Captain America And Iron Man in undead version, there may also be the most disgusting version of Spider-Man possible.

In the related episode of What if…? arriving from 11 August, it will probably be there Spider-Man Zombie Hunter: wearing the Levitation Cape of Doctor Strange – his possible new mentor in the next MCU movies as well – Spidey will face the undead. If the comic book mini-series version were also included, however, its the same transformation into zombies would have terrible effects: instead of cobwebs, Spider-Man would shoot veins and arteries! In the books, among other things, this particular power causes him pain even if from a zombie.

A disgusting and extremely dark twist that would be way over the edge for the standard Marvel movies have accustomed us to. Since these are films that tend to be family-friendly, it’s hard to think that this Spider-Man will ever appear on the big screen, but What if…? seems like breeding ground to show off the disgusting zombie version of the hero.

What do you think about it? Is this a version of Spider-Man you would like to see?

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: CBR

