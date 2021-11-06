Too drunk to realize that he is without wheels: what chaos in Turin!

It was a long troubled weekend for Turin motorists, but the most particular accident occurred on the night between Sunday and Monday 1 November, when the Municipal Police of Turin was called on the site of a accident , in Corso Vittorio Emanuele II , and was faced with an unusual rear-end collision: a Fiat Punto , heavily damaged e without both front wheels , had hit another stationary car.

Daring crash

When the agents of the Territorial Command V interrogated the driver, in an evident state of intoxication and obviously positive for alcohol test, the boy explained that shortly before he had had another accident in corso Orbassano, but who had returned to driving. On Corso Emanuele II, however, without the steering wheels anymore, he had not had the opportunity to avoid the second collision of the evening, nor to be able to brake in time. The car then skidded on the asphalt, resting on the brake discs, as it was found by the police.

The inevitable penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol and for not being able to maintain control of his vehicle in the presence of a foreseeable obstacle.

