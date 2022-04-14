Too Early 2023 Best Picture Oscar Predictions

For those of us with an extreme and unhealthy obsession with the Oscars, predicting is a year-round game. So, with the Oscars mostly in the rearview mirror, let’s examine some movies that I think could be strong contenders for next year. Obviously release dates can and will change. Not all of these movies will end up living up to their promises, but given the knowledge we have right now, these are the movies most likely to make a lot of noise at the Academy Awards next year.

I have selected fifteen movies with some honorable mentions, but I can and will change my predictions throughout the year as more information becomes available. As of now though, here are my picks…

1. Babylon (Supreme)

There’s nothing the Oscars love more than movies about movies. Babylon follows an aspiring actor (played by Diego Calva) who enters the film industry during the transition between silent and talkies. The first word is that he has Scorsese’s manic energy. The wolf of Wall Street. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have big, juicy roles here that could easily push them back into the awards conversation. Damien Chazelle’s three previous films, Whiplash, La La Land, Y First manThey are all Oscar winners. There is no reason to believe that this will not continue.

2. Moonflower Killers (Apple TV+)

Scorsese and DiCaprio have a nearly flawless track record with their Best Picture-nominated collaborations (shutter island is the only exception). The highly anticipated $200 million budget western crime drama is coming to Apple TV+ in November, a distributor not to be underestimated. The film also stars Jesse Plemmons, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser, and is about a series of murders in Oklahoma committed against members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s.

3. The Fabelmans (Universal)

Steven Spielberg is directing a movie about his childhood. Need I say more? Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play Sammy’s parents, and Seth Rogen plays his uncle. Since 2011, the director has had five films nominated for Best Picture, including West Side Story this year This is sure to be another charming and inspiring film from the legendary director, and probably his most personal yet.

4. Empire of Light (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman is easily one of the best actresses working, and her career since 2018 the favorite It has been almost flawless. empire of light is probably another meaty role for the actress, considering that her director is Sam Mendes, the director of 1917 Y American Beauty. There are few plot details at the moment, but this is another movie about the love of movies, revolving around an old movie theater in England in the 1980s.

5. Everything everywhere at the same time (A24)

Yes, this was released in March. Yeah, it’s a multiverse action movie, it’s a comedy, and it’s so weird. But no one could have predicted how good the reception would be for this thing. It has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently the highest rated movie of all time on Letterboxd. Box office numbers look solid so far, and hype for this one is through the roof, even for stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. I don’t see how the excitement could die down by the end of the year.

6. Thirteen Lives (MGM)

It was only a matter of time before this story received the Hollywood treatment. It surrounds the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand, a week-long effort in which a group of professional divers miraculously rescued a group of boys from a flooded cave. You might recognize this story if you had seen one of last year’s best documentaries. The rescue. Ron Howard is at the helm of the project with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton in key roles. It’s easy to imagine this one doing well for an enthusiastic audience at the Toronto Film Festival.

7. The Son (Sony Pictures Classics)

Florian Zeller’s first feature film The Father was one of the best films of 2019 and a huge Academy hit, winning Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. The filmmaker returns with his second feature film adaptation of his own play. The cast is incredible, with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby in roles that could earn them nominations. Will Zeller find success similar to the The fatheror will this be a sophomore slump?

8. Women Talking (MGM)

It’s certainly not every year that we get a new movie from Sarah Polley, the director of away from her, take this waltzY stories we tell. Her latest project is a lively adaptation of the novel of the same title, involving a group of Mennonite women discussing how to respond to a series of sexual assaults committed by the men of the neighborhood. The cast includes Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jesse Buckley, and Ben Whishaw. It has all the makings of a critically acclaimed fall festival film as the power of the dog either the lost daughter.

9. Rustin (Netflix)

One of Netflix’s heavyweights this year, rustin follows gay civil rights activist Baynard Rustin in the ’60s. He’s being played by Colman Domingo, who could see some overdue Academy recognition for this one. The film is stacked everywhere, with Ma Rainey director George C. Wolfe directing, and Milk writer Dustin Lance Black writing the script. He will also be supported by Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

10. Next goal wins (Searchlight)

Next goal wins is a sports comedy that tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team that suffered the worst loss in World Cup history. With Michael Fassbender in the title role and Taika Waititi directing, this has the potential to be a hilarious crowd pleaser. It could be the third consecutive sports film nominated for Best Picture after ford vs ferrari Y king richard.

11. Bard (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Alejandro González Iñárritu has never directed a film that hasn’t been nominated for at least one Academy Award, and his most recent two earned him back-to-back directing Oscars. For the latter, he will return to Mexico with an all-Mexican cast and crew, similar to what Cuarón did with Roma. There are few details about this except that it is a comedy about a journalist who returns to his country. It seems that he also has big ideas in mind.

12. She Said (Universal)

She said will tell the story of the two New York Times journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story. The movie sounds like it’s somewhere in between Bomb Y Highlight, and could see nominations for leading actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. The film is also in good hands with the direction of Maria Schrader, who directed last year’s critically acclaimed. I’m your man.

13. Canterbury glass (20th century)

After the trio of hits that was The Wrestler, Silver Linings Playbook, Y american hustleDavid O’Russell seemed unstoppable. However, his 2015 film Happiness it was a bit of a critical flop, and has since faced allegations of abuse. His latest film is another contender taking place in the 1920s and featuring the director’s most stacked cast yet. It is directed by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, with a supporting cast that includes Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña and Michael Shannon. It is also being shot by three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

14. The whale (A24)

Darren Aronofsky’s latest is an adaptation of a play about an English teacher living with severe obesity and trying to connect with his daughter. This may be a new milestone in the career of Brandan Fraser, who could easily find himself in the Best Actor conversation. He has the entire internet rooting for him to come back. Hong Chau, Sadie Sink and Samantha Morton also have meaty roles. The project is probably more akin to the tender drama of The fighter that the cinematographic madness of Mother!.

15. Time of Armageddon (focus features)

James Gray is another director who tells a semi-autobiographical story about his childhood. Gray is one of the most acclaimed directors working, but he has never found a way to break into the Oscars conversation. Maybe Armageddon time could change that, especially with the talent of Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins in supporting roles.

other possibilities

However, those are not the only solid possibilities. by david fincher The murderer and Noah Baumbach White noise they could be some of Netflix’s top contenders. the long awaited Avatar 2 it arrives in December (or so it seems). the king woman is a historical epic starring Viola Davis, and Until follows Emmett Till’s mother and her fight for justice.

Check back here on CinemaBlend for more updates on the 2023 awards.