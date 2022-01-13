Too few players on Battlefield 2042, everyone is getting a refund

Battlefield 2042 appears to be in a truly dire situation, with very few players online. And many are getting a refund.

No one, a year ago, expected Battlefield 2042 to be what it is right now. The video game that was supposed to completely revolutionize the history of FPS and bring back the name of Battlefield. The shooter of HE SAYS and IT’S AT, in fact, it was called upon to improve what happened after the launch of chapter number V, which was not at all appreciated by the majority of users.

There are really many who, in fact, did not appreciate that game at all, which it was a marked step back from Battlefield 1, from every point of view. The title in question, in fact, did not convince from the point of view of gameplay, history, locations. And for this Battlefield 2042 had a very important load on it, having to be practically a remake of that Battlefield 3 that had conquered everyone.

Unfortunately this was not the case and, as we wrote to you during the video review phase, the title is far from what everyone expected from DICE. And it has displaced everyone, more than what could be the best-selling console in 2022.

Battlefield 2042 has too few players, reimbursement for users

The situation of Battlefield 2042 is so complex that every month the number of gamers drops dramatically. And the situation is getting worse every day, so much so that a truly incredible decision has been made on Steam. According to what many are reporting that they have bought Battlefield 2042 and that are requesting a refund on Valve’s platform, they’re getting their money back, with a tough decision like the one FromSoftware just made. Even exceeding the famous two hours of play that the platform makes available to every gamer as a maximum before asking for a refund.

In this case, however, it seems that Valve is making an exception given the dramatic situation in which the video game is, to say the least.