Too Large, Meghan weighed more than 200 kg: today she is unrecognizable

Meghan was one of Dr. Procter’s patients in Too Large: the patient weighed more than 200 kg and could not breathe, today she is unrecognizable.

After Vite al Limite, Real Time is giving its audience another docu-reality that presents the story of seriously obese people who have a very strong desire to get back in shape. Among the different patients we met during these patients, the one with Meghan as the protagonist was rather touching and exciting.

Joined Dr. Procter’s clinic with a weight that reached and exceeded 200 kg, Meghan she did not miss an opportunity to testify how difficult it is for her to live in those conditions. Its weight, unfortunately, was rather excessive. And that didn’t even allow her to breathe well. Think, the woman was forced to live with an oxygen tank attached. At this point, however, we ask ourselves: how was your path in the clinic? And, above all, how it became today after Too Large? We tracked it down on social media and, we assure you, it is truly unrecognizable. Take a look here.

Meghan of Too Large weighed 225 kg: here she is today after the program, she is unrecognizable

When he decided to take part in Too Large, Meghan it had a weight that touched 225 kg. And some pretty serious health conditions. Because of her kg, in fact, the woman was not able at all independently, but she was forced to get help from an oxygen tank.

Meghan’s journey through the clinic has been quite exemplary. Although, in fact, we do not know how many kilos she managed to lose exactly, the woman, on her social channels, shows herself in perfect shape. Of course, there is still a long way to go. If these, however, are the prerequisites, we are sure that we will certainly see some good ones! At this point, however, we ask you: are you curious to know how it has become today? Here she is:

In short, it is clear: Meghan’s transformation is truly impressive. And, on the other hand, he underlines not only his very strong intention to get back in shape, but also perseverance and determination in pursuing his goal. Well done!