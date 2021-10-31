In a healthy and balanced diet, the consumption of fruit and vegetables is essential to stay fit and healthy. In fact, most of these foods have beneficial properties: vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In short, fruit and vegetables are a real treasure for our health.

A small citrus often underestimate

We have just talked about how fruit is essential for our well-being. For example, few people know that drinking the juice of this unsuspected fruit every day could lower cholesterol.

In this regard we must absolutely talk about a small citrus fruit, often little considered, because it has characteristics similar to those of lemon. We refer to the lime or lime, which belongs to the Rutaceae family. It is harvested when the skin is still green. It has a rounded shape, a thin rind and is seedless. Lime has a very fresh scent and a sour taste.

The lime tree can reach 5 meters in height and is grown mainly in areas of Brazil and Mexico.

Too little is consumed this citrus fruit with antioxidant properties that could lower cholesterol

A medium-sized lime provides around 20 calories. But this small fruit also has many beneficial properties that are very important for the health of our body. In fact, too little is consumed this citrus fruit with antioxidant properties that could lower cholesterol.

According to experts, lime is rich in antioxidant properties that help fight free radicals. One of the main causes that lead and accelerate cellular aging.

Among the important functions of lime, there is also that of controlling and lowering the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood (LDL cholesterol). Furthermore, the presence of vitamin C would help to increase and strengthen the immune defenses.

But let’s be careful, because the consumption of lime could also have contraindications. Our advice is always to contact your doctor for further clarification.

A citrus fruit not to be underestimated in the kitchen

Lime has a sour taste, perfect for sweet and savory preparations. Its juice can be used to marinate meat, along with extra virgin olive oil and aromatic plants. Its peel is used to flavor cakes and creams. In addition, it is an excellent ingredient for the preparation of slushes and ice creams. Let’s not forget, too, that lime is essential for the preparation of some cocktails such as mojito.