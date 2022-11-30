Entertainment

“Too little is still being done about wartime rape”

The actress, who launched the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative in 2012, said there hadn’t been “almost enough” progress to bring perpetrators to justice, prioritize survivors’ needs or end impunity.

“There has been some progress – wrote in The Guardian -, but they weren’t enough to meet the needs of survivors, or to dissuade perpetrators from using rape as a weapon of war in nearly every new conflict of the past. decade”. “Despite the commitments made by governments – he added – we have not seen significant and sustained action globally. This is deeply painful and frustrating.”.

“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never happen again. We promise to track – and maintain – that line. But – he said again – when it comes to difficult choices about how to implement these promises, we repeatedly run into the same problems. We come across some members of the security council who abuse their veto power, as in the case of Syria. We come across economic and political interests that are put first, treating some conflicts as more important than others. And we run into a lack of political will, which means that governments in recent years have downplayed efforts to combat sexual violence in war zones, despite the direct link to international peace and security.”.

