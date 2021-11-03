World

Too many admissions to intensive care, Slovenia is thinking of a ten-day lockdown

The task force of experts advising the government of Slovenia on the measures to be taken to stem the pandemic, could propose two scenarios to the executive to deal with the current worsening of the epidemiological situation in the country.

There would also be a 10-day lockdown among the options on the table. This was reported on Tuesday 2 November by the Slovenian news agency Sta, citing “an unofficial source” who would nevertheless be well informed on the developments taking place in Ljubljana.

“If the government does not opt ​​for the lockdown, the task force proposes” however “other restrictions”, the agency wrote.

Among these, the “strict control of Covid certificates, closure of accommodation facilities at 11 pm, sporting events without spectators, work from home for the public sector and limitation of gatherings to a maximum of ten people”, all vaccinated, cured or tested.

“If these measures do not produce an improvement in the epidemiological situation within a week, the task force will still propose a complete lockdown lasting ten days,” the news agency added.

According to official data, as of November 2, 634 Covid patients were hospitalized in Slovenian hospitals, an increase of 31 compared to the previous day, of which 158 in intensive care.

The Slovenian State Secretary for Health, Franc Vindišar, said last week that “strict measures will have to be taken” once the quota of 160-180 beds occupied in intensive care is reached, the Sta.

