Too many controversies, King Kong’s giant hand leaves Ferrara

Farewell Ferrara. It does not seem to be a goodbye according to the words of the Carlo Rambaldi Cultural Foundation, on the contrary, «another nuanced dream that will give prestige to another city». The giant hand of King Kong (first Oscar for Rambaldi himself with the production of Dino De Laurentiis) has in fact left the birthplace of the great master and winner of three statuettes, for King Kong (1977), Alien (1979) and ET the extraterrestrial (1983).





The project with the museum “The hand had been transported to the nascent museum – it can be read in a note from the Foundation -, after the great success of the exhibition” The mechanics of monsters “at Palazzo delle Esposizioni (Rome), a museum that was supposed to house the artistic heritage of Rambaldi. A space adjacent to the elementary school where workshops and masterclasses should have been created. Parked here pending an inauguration that never took place, a cause not attributable to the Rambaldi Foundation, nor to the Rambaldi family who were enthusiastic about the initiative promoted by the former Mayor of Vigarano Mainarda, Barbara Paron ».

Many postponements, indifference, zero donations So many conditionals that go to reiterate how many objectives are not achieved and, moreover, the giant hand of the gorilla is only the first piece of the collection to leave: someone before, someone after, others will move too, a sign of a path with impassable obstacles, between postponements and inaugurations that never took place, which it was decided to put an end to. The museum should have been built right next to a school in Vigarano Mainarda, complete with workshops, activities and initiatives open to the whole territory and in which it has invested for a long time; and not only for the province but for the whole of Emilia-Romagna, underlined his son Victor Rambaldi. Dates of always different and gradually postponed deliveries, indifference on the part of investors and no donations: the Municipality did what it could, according to the overview outlined by the Foundation, but it was not enough to not raise the white flag.

Departing for Milan For King Kong, however, the calendar of appointments is already full starting from next month: packed, invisible and silent, just as witnessed by Vigarano on social media, he left the Ferrara-born. From 31 October, in fact, the event “In the hand of King Kong” will be inaugurated at the Cineteca di Milano, an exhibition in honor of the special effects man named in 1975 in Hollywood for the remake of the great classic of 1933. Since then he has started collaborating with the greatest directors of the American star system, from Steven Spielberg to Oliver Stone and David Lynch . Loading... Advertisements

“Territory not up to par” In reality, the news of a transfer was already in the air: at the beginning of September the risk was denounced by the Viviamo Vigarano list, whose candidate for mayor is Lisa Pancaldi. A short stay, therefore, thinking about his arrival in mid-January 2020: the children of the elementary school adjacent to the nascent Carlo Rambaldi Experience museum will still remember the arrival of that special vehicle so similar to the one that took it away; but also the celebrations for a hand bigger than themselves with welcome placards and paper waving hands. Once emptied, the rooms that should have housed the collections will be made available to the school again. «Despite seven years of hard work and commitment by the Foundation and the mayor Patron – commented the son of the teacher – the territory was not up to par. We take note of this with enormous regret ».