Too many “crafty”, visa of conformity even for bonuses facades

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Since last Friday the electronic sending of the necessary documents to request i building bonuses the Revenue Agency remained stationary, but from the next few days the situation should unblock and the communication channel with the institution will restart. But what happened?

After the squeeze on irregularities decided by the Government by decree, the administration had to adapt. In fact, in recent months, the Agency has calculated over 900 million fraudulent phenomena (all already monetized) to the detriment of the tax authorities, especially on the transfer of credit and non-existent discount on the invoice. For this reason it was urgent to intervene and the Government opted for the introduction of the compliance visa for the assignment of credit for all bonuses. The technicians are working to update the IT systems to the new requirements, starting with the presentation of the compliance visa for all bonuses.

The government decree in fact introduced the document for all building bonuses that are not used as a deduction by taxpayers. The visa today it is foreseen in the communication model only for the Superbonus, therefore, with the extension to other concessions, the Revenue Agency is required to review the IT procedures and the same communication prospectus of the credit transfer or the discount on the invoice.

Without the new compliance visa those who buy a bonus – such as the 50% renovation or the 90% facades one – or the supplier who grants the discount on the invoice of perhaps 50% for windows and fixtures, run the risk of competition in violation. From now on, therefore, the platform will block the credit transfer notices sent by a person other than the one who affixed the compliance visa. The new model will be substantially the same in force for 110%; in the box that was crossed out only for the Superbonus now there will also be room for the other building bonuses. However, operators are also worried about certification, which is now only 110% and now extends to all bonuses.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it