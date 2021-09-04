Too many cryptocurrency scandals and Binance begins to scrutinize users

The world of cryptocurrencies is attracting users from all over the planet. There are many investors who, attracted by the explosions in value of Bitcoin and many other blockchain-based coins, are throwing themselves into this investment.

But scandals and violations continue in the press and the time has come to do something. Binance users have noticed that they will now be subject to KYC verification. Let’s see what is happening because it will change so many things in the world of cryptocurrencies. Anyone who thought that blockchain had created a world of its own completely opaque to the controls of nation states was very wrong. Binance, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform has been under the crossfire of countless financial regulators in many countries around the world for months.

Registered without the possibility of anonymity

Italy Holland United Kingdom United States practically there is no country that does not have an authority that has lashed out against the opacity of this immense exchange platform. Lastly, the UK authority has been particularly harsh and dissuasive towards users. Here then is that Binance has triggered the know your customer point check by virtue of this check, users of the platform will be required to provide clear information about their identity to the platform, which will eventually be able to communicate it to the authorities. The aim is to make the platform transparent and controllable.

Those who do not comply will be heavily limited on operations. It was the British authorities who said that Binance was impossible to verify.

So the platform to shake off this heavy international atmosphere has decided to start controlling users. Everything starts immediately without notice and with little time to get in order. The world of cryptocurrencies is also changing.