Too many employees no vax, banks are forced to close

MESTRE – In the galloping trend of the pandemic, even the banks forced by Covid close. And often because of no-vax employees. Signs “for organizational reasons related to the health emergency, the branch is temporarily closed” appeared in front of the doors of Monte dei Paschi di Siena in Corso del Popolo, like those of Banca Intesa of via Castellantico in Mirano. In both cases, the lights of the offices can be seen from the windows, but all the workstations are empty and the entrances barred. The Monte dei Paschi di Siena branch has indicated in the sheet hanging outside that the staff can be contacted by telephone at the switchboard or by email. All employees are smart working and provide information, while for face-to-face counter operations it is necessary to contact the nearest agency, in Piazza Ferretto 24.

MORE INFORMATION





Change your mind about treatments too late: dead of Covid ex nurse no vax

Apps, Digital Banking, ATMs and a toll-free number are naturally available for withdrawal operations, but customers who prefer the service in person, such as for example foreign people who yesterday waited outside for a contact with the operator in attendance, they will have to wait until 11 January. In Mirano, a customer of Banca Intesa in via Castellantico reports that the branch was closed on Wednesday 29 December due to Covid “due to two no-vaxes”. At around 12.30 the lady went for an operation, finding herself in front of a sign that read “for sudden reasons the agency remains closed, it will open as soon as possible”, which means as soon as the sanitation will be carried out. «That day I contacted the contact person who follows me – says the lady – and she told me that everyone knew that there were two no-vax employees inside. On Wednesday, around 12, a positive case was found and the branch was closed ». Yesterday the lady called her contact person, who told her that she did not yet know when it would reopen and that numerous branches in Venice, Treviso, Padua, Castelfranco, had been closed due to Covid.

The Banca Intesa press office makes it known that it does not enter into the choices of individual colleagues. «When there is a case of positivity or suspected positivity in a branch – he declares – it is closed, sanitized and then reopened for the maximum protection of colleagues, employees, customers, with a view to prudence and attention. In the meantime, notified customers can still continue their operations with the bank in different ways, ranging from the App to telephone contact, online rather than Home Banking. The service is guaranteed ».