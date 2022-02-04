All the food we eat ferments in the stomach, giving rise to intestinal gas that we usually eliminate. This phenomenon, called flatulence, is normal and physiological, although very often it puts a strain on our sense of modesty.

If we are alone, it is never a problem, but when we are surrounded by friends and acquaintances, if a fart escapes it can be very embarrassing.

Often they make no noise or smell, but if the opposite happens, the discomfort is skyrocketing. Some are not odorless, on the contrary they could invade a room, making the air unbreathable for several seconds. Despite this, we shouldn’t be too ashamed, because basically it is a normal thing, common to all human beings.

If you happen to do it between 10 and 20 a day, you probably won’t need to be alarmed, because it would seem to be a normal value. The problem exists if we greatly exceed this number and at the same time feel other ailments.

Too many farts, belching, and chest pain are symptoms that could portend one of these diseases or ailments

Our intestines need to expel these gases, so it wouldn’t be a good idea to hold them for long. Maybe if we are in company, we try to go to the bathroom, if we do not want to risk bad figures, otherwise we could also risk feeling annoying pains.

When the phenomenon becomes very frequent, it could depend on a diet rich in fiber, constipation, the use of particular drugs or problems related to digestion.

Other factors are the consumption of fatty foods, carbonated soft drinks and lactose-based foods. When it simply depends on what we eat, solving the problem should be easier, but our doctor will always support us and indicate the right diet to follow.

But when the symptoms are too many farts, belching and chest pain, loss of appetite, nausea we should consider other possible causes.

According to experts, it could be food poisoning or intolerance, gallstones, reflux, chronic intestinal or gallbladder diseases, heart disease. For this reason, it is advisable to go to the bottom by doing in-depth analyzes to understand the true nature of these embarrassing consequences and other more painful ones.

Some gimmicks

When farts are simply accompanied by chest discomfort, it may help to eliminate mainly fizzy drinks and prefer natural hot ones.

To promote gastric emptying, ginger, a precious root for its benefits, would be indicated.

Then we try to move, even a simple walk and ask the doctor for advice if it is necessary to intervene with some drugs.

If the pain does not go away, but gets worse, we immediately notify a specialist or go directly to the emergency room, especially if other alarm bells and breathing difficulties appear.

